Potential new Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim is thought to be planning a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

Jassim is still battling Sir Jim Ratcliffe when it comes to taking over at Old Trafford from the Glazers. The Qatar group made a fifth and final offer last week to take control at United, however, he is still none the wiser when it comes to knowing if his bid has been successful.

There was recent speculation that Jassim and co were set to win the race for the Red Devils, however, that has since been shut down. It does look as if Jassim is looking at potential marquee Manchester United signings, though, with an update emerging on the future of Mbappe.

According to Football Insider, Jassim feels that the France superstar “belongs at Man United” and is planning a sensational move, should his takeover bid prove successful.

Mbappe is valued at £170m, and if he doesn’t accept a new PSG offer this summer, it is likely that he will be sold prior to the 2023/24 season.

How much does Kylian Mbappe earn?

Mbappe, hailed as "unstoppable" in the media, could prove to be a game-changing signing by Jassim and one that would surely win over every United supporter.

The 24-year-old is a world superstar and currently picks up a whopping £893,000-a-week, so alongside a £170m transfer fee, could end up costing the Qatar group hundreds of millions of pounds in total.

However, Mbappe is now a name known around the world following his displays in recent years, including scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final last year. The French forward has deals with the likes of EA Sports and Nike and has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in just 260 games for PSG.

Mainly a centre-forward who can also play on the left, Mbappe has gone from strength to strength in his native count and could be open to a move to the Premier League due to his contract situation at PSG.

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Mbappe in recent years, though, so the Spanish giants may fancy their chances of a deal, but it is good to see that Jassim is already looking at ambitious United transfers, looking to take Erik ten Hag’s side to the next level.