Manchester United are considering entering the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

Could Man United sign Mbappe this summer?

The Red Devils appear to be on the hunt for a new marquee striker this summer ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.

The club have a shortage of centre-forward options and could even move on Anthony Martial over the coming months, with the Frenchman one of 13 players up for sale.

Mbappe has been a player that has been mentioned, with potential new owner Sheikh Jassim reportedly planning a sensational move for the PSG forward.

Jassim feels like Mbappe “belongs” at Old Trafford, however, the Qatar group are still awaiting to see if their takeover bid will be accepted by the Glazers. However, there has been a further update on Mbappe regardless of who is in charge of United, with the forward entering the final 12 months of his PSG contract.

The Sun provided an update on Mbappe’s future, claiming any club who want to sign him over the coming months will need to pay £250m-plus – a figure which would smash the current transfer record at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are named alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid, with the report stating that the Red Devils are considering entering a transfer bidding war, although they add that the ongoing ownership questions at Old Trafford could hamper their ability to do business at that level.

Has Kyllian Mbappe ever scored against Man United?

Mbappe, dubbed "electric" by journalist Matt Lawton, is a name known around the world and has contributed to an incredible 310 goals in 260 games for PSG. Still just 24 years of age, the France international also has 40 goals in 70 games for his country, including a hat-trick in the World Cup final last year.

Therefore, you can see why the forward would command such a huge fee and why Jassim would want to bring him to Manchester, possibly winning over supporters straight away, should a takeover go through.

Mbappe has played against United on four occasions in the Champions League, winning twice and losing the other two. He scored his first goal against the Red Devils back in the 2018/19 season at Old Trafford, and who knows, he could be looking to find the back of the net in Manchester on a regular basis if a transfer gathers pace.