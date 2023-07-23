Manchester United are still interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, with his future up in the air.

Could Man United sign Kylian Mbappe?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag are after a new forward this summer after securing moves for Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

Anthony Martial is reportedly up for sale, which could leave United with no recognised centre-forward heading into the new season, should the United man depart. Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani have both been linked with moves to Manchester and talks have been held over the pair.

However, previously, Mbappe has also been linked with a sensational move to Old Trafford, with potential new owner Sheikh Jassim feeling the France international belongs at Old Trafford. The Qatar group were thought to be planning a swoop for the PSG star if they completed a takeover, but as we know, there has been no real progress in recent months in regards to taking full control from the Glazers.

However, when it comes to Mbappe, it looks as if a PSG exit is on the cards this summer, with the player informing the club he would not take up the option of a one-year contract extension next summer and is now up for sale. Mbappe has even been left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan, and it looks as if United are still keen.

Reliable Spanish outlet Marca provided an update on Mbappe’s future in the last 48 hours, amid interest from Real Madrid, who he wants to join. They claimed that “an important offer from Saudi Arabia” is about to arrive for the forward.

Three sides in the Premier League are also keen, one of which are Man United. It is believed that the Red Devils are interested in Mbappe, regardless of whether or not a Qatar takeover at Old Trafford materialises.

How much could Kylian Mbappe cost?

Mbappe, hailed as "unstoppable" in the media, is thought to be on £900,000-a-week and was valued at £170m when the Red Devis were linked with a move for the 24-year-old earlier this year.

However, reports previously suggested that United’s summer budget stood at around £100m this summer, a figure which they have already surpassed with a £60m move for Mount and £47m deal for Onana.

Therefore, you’d expect that a move could be extremely difficult for those at Old Trafford to complete, especially if Jassim and co fail to seal a takeover relatively soon. However, Mbappe could be a game-changing signing in Manchester, helping to take Ten Hag's side to the next level.

The France international, who has scored at Old Trafford in the Champions League, has netted 212 goals and provided 98 assists for PSG in 260 games, showing how he could be the missing piece of the jigsaw in the final third.

United may not be able to compete with the likes of Real Madrid or sides from Saudi Arabia financially, but by the looks of things, the Red Devils are still looking at a potential move, making it one to watch.