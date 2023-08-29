Manchester United are eyeing a surprise solution to their injury crisis at left-back as they aim to bring in some cover before the end of the window, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

According to German outlet BILD, Bayern Munich are considering a surprise loan swoop for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as they look to bring in a defensive-minded enforcer before the window closes.

The outlet claim that Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch, who has been mooted as a potential target for the Red Devils, may head the other way in what would essentially become a swap deal between two loanees.

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United have also established 'initial contact' with Tottenham Hotspur regarding Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Spurs would be willing to offload the 28-year-old if a suitable proposal arises for his services, as per Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag has previously worked with Hojbjerg at Bayern Munich and it is believed that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is another option in holding midfield that is being considered by the Dutchman.

As per 90min, Luke Shaw is out with a muscle injury and is joined on the sidelines by Tyrell Malacia, which led to Diogo Dalot taking up the role at left-back in the Red Devils' 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Contact has been made regarding Chelsea outcast Marc Cucurella and Barcelona veteran full-back Marcos Alonso as Manchester United look to bolster numbers on the left-hand side of defence before the transfer deadline.

Former Leicester City man Ryan Bertrand is also on a shortlist of candidates to strengthen the Red Devils' problem position. At the same time, current Foxes ace Luke Thomas could also emerge as a surprise contender to fill the role despite further interest from Sky Bet Championship side Leeds United, who are keen to take him to Elland Road on a loan deal, as per The Daily Mail.

Who else could Manchester United sign?

According to Sky Sports News on X in the last 24 hours, Manchester United are now believed to be 'considering' a move for out-of-favour Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon to help provide cover at left-back.

Telegraph Sport add that Fulham are also keen on the Spaniard; however, Manchester United held an interest in Reguilon back in 2020 before electing to bring in Alex Telles, who departed Old Trafford to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr last month.

Manchester United are also set to complete the signing of Fenerbache goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for £4.3 million to provide cover for Andre Onana and Dean Henderson looks likely to depart for Crystal Palace.

Reguilon spent time out on loan at Atletico Madrid last term, though various injuries and complications led the £53k-a-week earner to make just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, as per Transfermarkt.

Labelled as "brilliant" by pundit Noel Whelan back in 2021, Reguilon could be a cost-effective solution to Manchester United's gaping problem at left-back; nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will turn to him to deputise for Shaw and Malacia, so it could be a busy final few days at Old Trafford.