Manchester United are still thought to be interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Are Man United signing Leon Goretzka?

The Red Devils have been extremely productive in the transfer market ahead of the 2023/24 season despite the ongoing Old Trafford takeover saga.

Erik ten Hag has managed to add midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan, with Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund the next scheduled arrival in Manchester.

The Danish striker has agreed a five-year deal at Old Trafford and is set to cost €70m following an agreement between the two clubs. Hojlund had a medical and completed media duties earlier this week and you’d expect he could be in line to feature in the club’s first game of the new season against Wolves on August 14.

It looks as if the club’s attention will turn back to signing another midfielder before the September 1 deadline after securing Hojlund’s services, with Goretzka a potential target.

Plettenberg took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share an update on Goretzka and a potential move to Old Trafford. The Sky Sports reporter that the Red Devils still have the midfielder on their list of targets, whereas West Ham are also keen, with Goretzka not set to be a starter under Thomas Tuchel.

“Man Utd never lost their focus on Leon Goretzka! Understand the 28 y/o is still on the list of the club.

“Goretzka wanted to stay 100% - but the last ten days have clearly shown that he won’t be a starter under Tuchel for now. Tuchel is planning with Kimmich/Laimer and wants a new “holding six” on top. Difficult situation.

“Man Utd & Goretzka, situation to watch! Still a dream target for West Ham.”

Who is Leon Goretzka?

Goretzka is primarily a central midfielder but can also feature in defensive or attacking midfield roles if required. The 28-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in his native Germany, coming through the academy at VfL Bochum before joining FC Schalke in 2013.

He made 147 appearances for Schalke and left for Bayern Munich in 2018, where he has gone on to feature on 179 occasions, scoring 34 times and providing 35 assists. Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has previously hailed the player, saying:

"Leon is one of the best box-to-box players in Europe. He has incredible goal threat and knows when to bomb forward."

A 53-cap Germany international, Goretzka is thought to be on a £12m-a-year salary with Munich and has won 12 major honours with the club, including the Champions League.

However, it looks as if his five-year stay at the Allianz Arena could soon come to an end, despite his contract not expiring until 2026. Tuchel appears to be planning on using Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer for the upcoming campaign and wants another midfielder signed, so Goretzka may well be open to a move to England if it guarantees game time, and by the looks of things, Old Trafford could be a potential destination.