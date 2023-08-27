As far as starts go, Manchester United have had quite a frustrating opening three weeks in the Premier League, with unconvincing wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest sandwiched between a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

With his side's defensive weaknesses arguably exposed, Erik ten Hag has a matter of days left to welcome further reinforcements in the hope of building a squad at least capable of a comfortable top-four finish and more this season.

Luke Shaw's injury has especially given the Dutchman plenty to think about, reportedly turning his attention towards another Premier League left-back.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

When it comes to reinforcements so far this summer, Manchester United, on paper, solved a fair few problems within their squad. They signed Andre Onana following the departure of David de Gea, whilst also adding a midfielder in the form of Mason Mount, and an out-and-out striker by welcoming Rasmus Hojlund.

Three weeks into the season, however, and it looks as though the Red Devils still have plenty of issues to overcome if they want to become a side capable of challenging on all fronts this season.

Among those issues, a new dilemma has come to the fore, adding to United's woes. And that issue comes, of course, at left-back, with the news of Shaw's injury leaving Ten Hag short on the left-hand side of his back four.

With that said, according to Fabrizio Romano, United have made "contact" with Chelsea over a potential loan deal for out-of-favour left-back Marc Cucurella before the transfer window slams shut.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man, who cost Chelsea a reported £60m last summer, is reportedly one of three options on United's current shortlist.

Should Manchester United sign Marc Cucurella?

Cucurella featured just 24 times in the Premier League during his first season at Stamford Bridge as the Blues fell to a surprise bottom-half finish. After costing Chelsea a reported £60m, he was the club's 10th best performer, as per SofaScore, and appears to need a move, having failed to make a single appearance under Mauricio Pochettino so far in the current campaign.

His game-time is unlikely to improve, too, given the fact that Pochettino has both Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen at his disposal, potentially opening the door for a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils could do with a left-back after Shaw's injury, and would be getting themselves a relatively risk-free deal if they did land Cucurella on loan. The Spaniard's wages, which currently sit at a reported £175k a week, may put Ten Hag and co off a move, but with no transfer fee involved, it could still be one worth pursuing, especially if Cucurella rediscovered his best form.

At his best, the former Brighton man has earned plenty of deserved praise, including from ex-teammate Leandro Trossard, who said, via the official Brighton website:

“I am really pleased for Moises and Cucu. They have been brilliant for us. Cucu is so good. I play close to him on the pitch and he has such a drive, he wins duels and is good on the ball. He’s been a really good signing for us.”