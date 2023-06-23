Manchester United are closing in on a £60m move to sign midfielder Mason Mount, according to reports, with a five-year contract totalling £52m also agreed.

Is Mason Mount signing for Man United?

The Red Devils have seemingly identified Mount, dubbed a "mad player" by Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand, as a top target to bolster Erik ten Hag’s side this summer.

The 24-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract but could still be on the move for big money. Man United made an initial £40m offer earlier this month for the midfielder, however, it was quickly turned down by their Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils returned in recent days with an improved £50m bid which was a guaranteed £45m fee plus £5m in add-ons, but that was also rejected.

However, it now looks as if the two clubs are close to shaking hands on a deal for Mount, who Kylian Mbappe has called a “superb player”.

According to The Daily Star's Chief Sports Writer, Jeremy Cross, Man United are now closing in on a £60m deal with Chelsea following further talks.

Those at Old Trafford see £60m as a fair price, and with Mount already agreeing on a five-year deal worth around £200,000-a-week, a transfer looks set to go through and will be worth £112m in total when it comes to a fee and wages.

Ten Hag is expected to get his man, though, and wants the transfer for the England international completed in time so he can join the United squad on the pre-season tour of America next month.

Who else could Man United sign this summer?

There has been no shortage of transfer rumours at Old Trafford so far this summer, and it looks like it could be a busy few months in the transfer market alongside a possible takeover, with Mount potentially the first of many through the door.

A new goalkeeper could be needed with David de Gea’s future yet to be resolved. A direct meeting was held with the representative of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, a shot-stopper who Ten Hag worked with previously at Ajax.

Meanwhile, a marquee attacker also appears to be on the United agenda, with Harry Kane a long-term target. The Tottenham striker, like Mount, is entering the final 12 months of his contract and a move to Old Trafford did look unlikely. However, reports have suggested that the Red Devils could be tempted back to the table, should Kane’s asking price be lowered from £100m to £80m.

Finally, AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi appears to be another target for United over the coming months. Those in Manchester are thought to be in the lead to secure the Frenchman’s services, so there could be a number of signings ahead of the 2023/24 season.