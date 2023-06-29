Manchester United have made initial contacts over a move for midfielder Moises Caicedo and are now set to approach Brighton, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils are yet to bolster Erik ten Hag’s senior squad this summer, with an ongoing takeover saga continuing in the background at Old Trafford.

However, the off-field process on a takeover won’t impact United’s transfer business, with money available to Ten Hag regardless of the outcome, and it looks as if a new marquee midfielder is high up on the club’s wishlist.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester, with personal terms already agreed ahead of a transfer. Agreeing on a fee with those at Stamford Bridge has been an issue, though, and a £55m offer is still live.

Another midfielder the Red Devils appear to be firming up their interest in is Caicedo, with Sky Sports stating on Wednesday that initial contacts have been made and an approach to Brighton is expected.

“We know that Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder. Our understanding is that not only is Mason Mount potentially one of those targets – we know that there has been several offers and that final offer of £55m remains on the table.

“But Manchester United are expected to formally approach Brighton with regards to midfielder Moises Caicedo after making initial contacts this week.”

Who else wants to sign Moises Caicedo?

Caicedo, described as a "physical monster" by Sports Scientist Dr Rajpal Brar, is a wanted man this summer, with United not the only side keen on his services.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that Chelsea were set to open talks to sign the Brighton star in the coming days, adding that personal terms won’t be an issue.

Caicedo and Mount are fairly different midfielders, with the Brighton man naturally a holding midfielder and the Chelsea ace more of an attacking midfielder. Therefore, United may, in an ideal world, want both players to come in and bolster Ten Hag’s midfield options, especially with the club preparing for life back in the Champion League next season.

However, that could prove tricky, but who knows, Chelsea’s pursuit of Caicedo could help United in a potential move for Mount, and by the looks of it, there could be movement from Old Trafford soon as the Red Devils look to kickstart their summer business.