After a summer of arrivals, Manchester United have got off to a surprisingly difficult start in the Premier League this season, just about sealing all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers, before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

In their most recent outing, they didn't exactly look comfortable, either, conceding twice in the first four minutes against Nottingham Forest. Eventually, the Red Devils fought back to win 3-2, but it was far from convincing.

With that said, Erik ten Hag reportedly has unfinished business in the transfer window, and could yet reportedly welcome another fullback.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

On paper, Manchester United's summer additions looked more than suitable. They solved their goalkeeping dilemma by welcoming Andre Onana from Inter Milan, whilst also adding some much-needed energy to their midfield, in the form of Mason Mount, before adding an out-and-out striker with the arrival of Rasmus Holjund.

It looks as if another goalkeeping arrival is also on the cards in Altay Bayindir. Recent reports have claimed that the Fenerbahce shot-stopper has already signed a Red Devils contract and undergone a medical, with Dean Henderson set to join Crystal Palace.

So far this season, United have not looked like a side who have just solved a handful of weaknesses, perhaps leading them straight back to the transfer market. With a matter of days left before the window slams shut, those at Old Trafford must act fast, and that could yet result in exits to accommodate arrivals.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have been in talks and proposed a swap deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Nelson Semedo, in a potential move that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka go the other way.

As per Football Insider, it is believed that the Midlands club still need to sell players to meet financial fair play regulations in the current window. And, with Wan-Bissaka in the final year of his United contract, a deal including Semedo could help all parties involved. Given how complicated the transfer could be, though, you'd think that United will need to act fast if they want to make it happen.

Should Manchester United sign Nelson Semedo?

The transfer window is all about upgrades, and that's exactly what Semedo would be for Manchester United when compared to Wan-Bissaka.

Last season, according to FBref, the Portugal international made more progressive passes, made more take-ons and more clearances per 90 than the current United fullback.

When at his best, Semedo has earned deserved praise in the past, too, including from reporter Tim Spiers, who said, via This is Futbol:

“Semedo, his stats were unbelievable.

"10 tackles and 8 clearances, miles more than anyone on the pitch. Now there’s a reason for that, because Fulham targeted him, so the ball was often coming in his direction.

"Yeah, a few balls went over his head, but I thought he had a decent game. Semedo’s stats, they sort of cloud a little bit of how the game actually panned out but I thought he did pretty well. And it reflects an improved confidence from him and a better mentality and I think he’s settling in quite well.”

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

It certainly looks like it could be an action-packed end to the summer transfer window for Manchester United, who will be desperate to give Ten Hag a squad capable of challenging on all fronts.

If the Red Devils can welcome Semedo whilst parting ways with Wan-Bissaka, they may see it as a shrewd deal, and it looks like one to keep an eye on.