Highlights Manchester United are set to sign a new goalkeeper as a replacement for Dean Henderson, with a £15m move to Crystal Palace expected to be announced soon.

Altay Bayindir is a 25-year-old goalkeeper who has spent his entire career in Turkey, making 145 appearances for Fenerbahce.

In addition to Bayindir, Manchester United may also be working on a deal to a new midfielder.

Manchester United are set to sign a new goalkeeper before the deadline with the player already in the city, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Are Man United signing a goalkeeper?

Erik ten Hag and those at Old Trafford have been relatively busy so far this summer with four new arrivals, but it looks as if a few more could be on their way before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

As highlighted below, the Red Devils have already landed a new goalkeeper in Andre Onana wile also bringing in a new midfielder, forward and another centre-back in former player Jonny Evans.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

However, despite already bringing in Onana, Manchester United appear to be after another shot-stopper, with Altay Bayindir heavily linked with joining the Cameroon international in the Premier League.

Reports last week claimed that a deal was close for the Fenerbahce 'keeper following rumours of an exit for Dean Henderson, and Romano claimed on Tuesday that a move was back ‘on track’ and at the final details stage.

He has now shared a further update, taking to X on Wednesday to say that Henderson’s move to Crystal Palace was expected to be announced and that Bayindir will move to Old Trafford as his replacement. Romano said:

“Crystal Palace are expected to unveil Dean Henderson as new signing today after medical completed. Manchester United to receive £15m plus £5m add-ons. Altay Bayindir, in Manchester set to sign and become his replacement.”

Meanwhile, former United midfielder Fred who has signed for Fenerbahce this summer also appeared to confirm a deal, saying:

"I wished Altay good luck when he left. He’s going to a great team. I gave him some suggestions about places where he could live and I told him it rains a lot!

"I think Altay is going to be very happy at Manchester United."

Who is Altay Bayindir?

Bayindir is 25 years of age and has spent the entirety of his career in his native country of Turkey. The 6ft 5 shot-stopper gained his first taste of senior football with Ankaragucu and made 31 appearances for the club before joining Fenerbahce in 2019.

Since then, Bayindir has gone on to make 145 appearances for his current employers - 40 of which came as captain last season. The five-cap Turkey international has kept 44 clean sheets for Fenerbahce and holds a Transfermarkt valuation of €11m.

The goalkeeper may not be the only late addition, though, with United seemingly working on a deal to bring midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford. Reports in the last 24 hours have claimed that the Red Devils are in talks with Fiorentina over a loan deal, so after securing the services of Bayindir, you'd expect their whole attention could be on the Morocco international.