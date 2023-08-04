Manchester United have reportedly made a formal offer to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir this summer.

Are Man United signing another goalkeeper?

The Red Devils have already brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan after David de Gea left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract. Midfielder Mason Mount has also arrived from Chelsea, and Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund looks likely to be the next player to sign for Erik ten Hag’s side.

After securing the services of the Denmark international, though, it appears as if the club have some more work to do before the deadline closes on September 1.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that United’s focus will be on signing another new midfielder, although he did say that the club are still monitoring Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

“I mentioned in April that Man United sent their scouts multiple times to follow both Todibo and Disasi – they’re very attentive to French market.

“Todibo is still being monitored, and we’ll have to wait and see how Man United will act. The priority will be a midfielder for now, so there’s nothing imminent on Todibo.”

Another goalkeeper could also be on the agenda alongside a midfielder and defender, though, especially as Dean Henderson has continued to be linked with a return to Nottingham Forest.

Should that materialise, Ten Hag would be left with Tom Heaton and Matej Kovar as alternative options to Onana, something which may need to be addressed.

Reports last month claimed that an offer for Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki had been knocked back by the Japanese club. There were also rumours at the beginning of July over a United bid for Bayindir, and it looks as if the offer, or a new one, is on the table from Old Trafford chiefs.

Sport Witness relayed an update from CNN Turk regarding United and Bayindir, claiming the Red Devils have started official attempts to sign the 6ft 5 goalkeeper.

It is claimed that despite the goalkeeper having a cheap €6m release clause, a formal offer has been made by United, so those in Manchester may be looking to finalise a deal under that figure.

Who could leave Man United this summer?

There have been plenty of players linked with a move to Old Trafford, and it looks as if Ten Hag will have more than two new players through the door before the end of the month.

However, attentions could soon be on departures, with 13 players up for sale at the start of the summer. Reports suggested that the club were hopeful of raising as much as £100m by moving players on, something which has yet to come to fruition.

Henderson was named as one of the players who could be on the move, should an offer in the region of £20m arrive. If the Englishman does end up leaving on a permanent deal, then Bayindir, valued at €11m by Transfermarkt and a Turkey international, could prove to be a solid replacement, possibly on a cheap deal, making this a transfer to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.