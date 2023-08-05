Manchester United are allegedly preparing an €80m offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Are Man United signing another midfielder?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been productive so far this summer in the transfer market, securing the services of Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan in separate big-money deals.

The club also look set to splash the cash again on Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, with a transfer worth a total of £72m being finalised and potentially announced on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that United’s focus will be on signing another new midfielder after Hojlund, and one player who has been heavily linked is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international, who worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht, has remained coy when asked about his future recently, saying:

“I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina. I don’t know, I could remain.”

However, reports this week have claimed that a move to Man United is advancing, with the player’s representatives in Manchester to discuss a deal. Fiorentina want around £30m for the 26-year-old, but it appears as if the club also have their eyes on Tchouameni.

The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from Spanish outlet Sport in the last 48 hours regarding Tchouameni and a potential move to Old Trafford.

It is claimed that Ten Hag has personally asked United officials to sign the midfielder over the coming weeks, with those in Manchester now preparing an offer ‘very similar’ to the one Real Madrid paid one year ago - a guaranteed fee of €80m (£69m).

Who is Aurelien Tchouameni?

Tchouameni is primarily a defensive midfielder who can also play slightly further forward in a central midfield role if needed. The 23-year-old, sponsored by Nike, came through the academy at Bordeaux before joining AS Monaco in 2020.

He spent two years and made 95 appearances for Monaco before signing for Real Madrid, where he has gone on to turn out on 50 occasions. The France international is valued at €85m by Transfermarkt and is under contract until 2028.

He has caught the eye at the Bernabeu since making the move, with United legend Rio Ferdinand saying Tchouameni is a “superb talent” who can produce “moments out of nowhere”.

“Listen, Tchouameni is a young kid, he’s going to make mistakes but he’s a superb talent, he produces moments out of nowhere, incredible player.

“Replacing Pogba in a France XI is not an easy task, but so far, Tchouameni has been superb. Tchouameni showed why he plays for Real Madrid. He has the patience, talent, control, he has everything you need.”

He is on a deal worth €240,000-a-week in Spain, though, so alongside a big fee, you’d expect United would need to offer the player a huge salary if they are to stand a chance of securing his services.

It could well be one to keep an eye on, but with the finances involved, you could argue that a move for Amrabat is more realistic, as the club’s spending will go over £150m after Hojlund signs on the dotted line.