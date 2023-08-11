Manchester United have held "positive" talks to sign a new defender, with Erik ten Hag personally wanting a deal to go through.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils appear to be on the search for a new defender to join the three new players already through the Old Trafford door in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. The club need to sell before they can make their next move, though, with midfielders Donny van de Beek and Fred two who could soon be on the way out.

Another player who is on course to leave Manchester is former captain Harry Maguire. An agreement in principle worth around £30m has been reached with West Ham, although the defender still needs to discuss personal terms over a move to the London Stadium.

Read The Latest Man United Transfer News HERE...

A new defender to replace Maguire is seemingly on the cards, and the versatile Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich appears to be an option. Fabrizio Romano said on Wednesday that Pavard was one of three names being considered.

“Manchester United have three options in the list for new centre back. Benjamin Pavard, Jean Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are being considered as possible names to replace Maguire.”

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X to provide a further update specifically on Pavard, revealing that positive Man United talks have taken place and that the Red Devils are the favourites for his services.

“Man Utd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin Pavard! Pavard can really imagine to join #MUFC as Ten Hag wants him.

“Concrete talks are ongoing and positive. Price valuation: Around €30m. Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern. Would be a massive loss for the club.”

Who is Benjamin Pavard?

Pavard is primarily a right-back but can also turn out as a centre-back and is into the final 12 months of his Bayern contract. The 27-year-old has won the World Cup and Champions League during his career and has made over 250 club appearances during his career, with more than 100 of those coming as a centre-back.

The player also has plenty of self-belief, personally claiming he is better and more complete at right-back than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold and Paris Saint-Germain’s Archaf Hakimi, but adding that he is naturally a centre-back.

“My position is a central defender. It always has been, this is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure. This is where I find myself the best. I think we see more of my qualities in this position.

“If the great coaches put me on the right side, it is because they have confidence in my abilities. With Deschamps I have always been a holder. If he trusts me it’s not for my beautiful eyes or my hair. He is aware of my qualities. After that I have to improve in certain areas: I have to take more risks, more initiatives, I am aware of it and I work on that on a daily basis.

“A defender must first defend well. On paper, Pavard may be less sexy than Hakimi, Arnold, but I find that defensively I am more complete.”

Therefore, a Man United move for Pavard could be a shrewd one, as not only would he provide an option to rival Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, but the France international could also challenge Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and by the looks of things, the Red Devils are working on a deal.