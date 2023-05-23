Manchester United are leading the way in the race to add Neymar to their ranks this summer, according to a report from L'Equipe (via Sport Witness).

Are Manchester United signing Neymar?

The Red Devils have two positions they would reportedly like to strengthen this summer, most notably in the middle of the field and in their attack. The side want to add some depth to their midfield options but also want to add more goals to their squad, with the team producing only 52 goals over the course of their Premier League season so far.

Centrally, Bruno Fernandes has managed to contribute with six league goals and eight assists so far, while Christian Eriksen has also produced seven assists of his own. Marcel Sabitzer could yet sign a permanent deal but that call is up in the air currently and it may still leave a gap for another option in midfield.

In addition, Marcus Rashford has fired home 16 Premier League goals so far, but aside from the England international, it has been slim pickings for efforts in attack. Anthony Martial has only managed five and Wout Weghorst has not managed any since his move back in January. They are therefore two areas that Erik ten Hag will be keen to address this summer.

They could potentially do both in one fell swoop, by adding goals and an option more centrally with the addition of Neymar this summer. According to a report from L'Equipe, United are leading the chase to add the Brazilian this summer, although no official bid or offer has been made to sign the PSG man yet.

It does also add that the Red Devils could try and poach the player on a short-term basis rather than committing to snapping him up permanently, especially with a fee likely to be fairly large. Instead, the Premier League outfit could opt to have him for a season and cover his wages instead - and they would still then get their goalscoring and/or midfield option in for the next season.

Is Neymar moving to the Premier League?

The Brazilian has been linked with a PSG exit over the course of the season and with the transfer window now set to open its doors, now will be the time to see if he truly does depart France.

If he did opt to sign for Man United and the Red Devils agreed a deal, they would be getting a player who is still well capable of producing the goods at the top level. Able to play on the wing, as an attacking midfielder or even further back, he has still been able to bag himself 13 goals and 11 assists in just 20 top-flight outings this campaign. That's an average of over one goal contribution per game.

He's had praise heaped on him for his showings too, with football journalist Josh Bunting admiring Neymar's work at the World Cup for his country, calling him "stunning".

United then would be landing themselves a player who instantly upgrades their team and could certainly help them compete on all fronts again next season - provided he can live up to the expectations that would come his way.