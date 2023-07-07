Manchester United are set to make a £50m offer to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.

Are Man United signing a new striker?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have made a start on their summer business by signing midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The England international has cost the club £60m and will wear the famous number 7 shirt at Old Trafford in what looks likely to be the first of numerous arrivals.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana could be the next to arrive, with the shot-stopper saying “yes” to a transfer and United confident of a £45m deal.

Up to 13 players could leave Man United this summer, including centre-forward Anthony Martial. Wout Weghorst’s loan spell has also come to an end, meaning Ten Hag and those at Old Trafford are after a new forward.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently stated that United were still in talks over a move for Hojlund, and a further update has now emerged.

According to The Telegraph, Man United will make a £50m offer to sign Hojlund, with the player seen as a forward with huge potential.

It is stated that the Red Devils are working to a strict budget because of financial fair play considerations, however, they feel they can secure a deal for Hojlund around £50m.

The report adds that a transfer may have to wait for a resolution in the Glazer sale process, with Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe awaiting to see if their takeover bids have been successful.

Is Rasmus Hojlund good?

Hojlund is only 20 years of age but made a huge impact in his first season with Atalanta, which resulted in his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing to a career-high €45m.

The Denmark international contributed to 14 goals in 34 games and was compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as a result, with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini also hailing Hojlund.

“Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable.

"He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

You’d expect he has plenty of time to prove on his already impressive game before hitting his prime, especially as he has been hailed as an "absolute monster in the making" by football scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, Hojlund has been compared to the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Randal Kolo Muani. He ranks in the top 6% of strikers for shots on target % and the top 1% for progressive passes received. The youngster has a knack for winning penalties as well, ranking in the top 4% of forwards, so he could be just what Ten Hag needs heading into his second season in charge, and by the looks of it, a move is one to watch with a big bid ready.