Manchester United are still in talks to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, according to Sky Sports.

Are Man United signing Rasmus Hojlund?

The Red Devils look set for a busy summer window despite the ongoing takeover saga at Old Trafford. It is believed that the club’s summer recruitment won’t be affected by the results of any takeover, with enough cash available to Erik ten Hag to invest in the team, although Financial Fair Play rules will limit what can be spent.

Mason Mount has officially become the first summer signing ahead of the new season, with the England midfielder joining from Chelsea in a deal worth £60m.

More additions appear to be on the cards, including a new goalkeeper and forward. David de Gea is out of contract at Old Trafford, which has led to plenty of speculation regarding Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. Manchester United had a £34m bid plus £5m in add-ons rejected by the Serie A side, although Fabrizio Romano has claimed a deal remains on for the Cameroon international.

In attack, Antony Martial has reportedly been put up for sale, with Atalanta’s Hojlund linked with a move to England. It was believed last month that Ten Hag even video-called the player ahead of a possible transfer. The Denmark international is thought to be keen on making the move to Old Trafford, and a further update has emerged.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to provide a Man United transfer update. He said that a gap in valuation for Onana remains and the Red Devils are still in talks over a move for Hojlund.

“Manchester United bid worth €45m now in for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana as per Laurie Whitwell. Gap in valuation exists - but feeling is it can be closed. United still looking at alternatives. Talks continue with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund.”

How much could Man United pay for Hojlund?

Hojlund is a left-footed striker who has been described as “scary quick” by journalist Sacha Pisani. The 20-year-old has only been with Atalanta for 12 months but appears to have made an impact, contributing to 14 goals in 34 games and being compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

It is believed that those at Old Trafford would be willing to pay £51.5m for the forward who has no experience in the Premier League. Something that could help United in a potential deal is Hojlund wanting the move, and he revealed earlier this year that he is a “huge” Red Devils supporter.

"Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan.

"So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point."

He appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €45m Transfermarkt valuation, and by the looks of things, he could be United’s answer in attack in both the short and long term in another big-money transfer.