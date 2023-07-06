Manchester United appear to be keen on possibly bringing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to Old Trafford.

Are Man United interested in signing Robert Sanchez?

The Red Devils unveiled Mason Mount as their first summer signing on Wednesday, with the midfielder penning a deal until 2028 and the option of a further year in a deal worth a total package of £60m.

Arriving from Chelsea, the England international could be the first of many through the door ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, with a new goalkeeper now seemingly next on the agenda.

Reports have suggested that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is a real target, with an Old Trafford contract already agreed upon between the player and United.

However, a fee still needs to be agreed with Inter and Man United have verbally proposed a new £39m offer for his services. The Serie A side want around €60m, though, which could result in United looking elsewhere, where Sanchez comes into play.

According to The Daily Mail, Man United and other Premier League clubs are circling over a potential move for Sanchez.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favour under Roberto de Zerbi, with Jason Steele number one on the south coast and Bart Verbruggen recently brought in from Anderlecht for £16.3m.

As a result, Sanchez could be on the move this summer, and United view him as a cheaper alternative to Onana as he is valued at £30m.

Who is Robert Sanchez?

Sanchez, who shares the same agency as Luke Shaw, first moved to Brighton from Levante back in 2013 and has come through the youth ranks with the Seagulls.

The 25-year-old, now a full Spain international, spent time out on loan with the likes of Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale during the early stages of his career, turning out on 17 occasions in League Two and 26 in League One.

He broke into the first team setup during the 2020/21 season and has made a total of 90 senior appearances for Brighton, keeping 29 clean sheets, one of which came in the FA Cup semi-final with the Red Devils last season.

He is under contract until 2025 and earns £25,000-a-week with his current employers, and he came in for praise from former Brighton boss Graham Potter, who labelled him as ‘powerful’ and ‘fast’ who has ‘everything to be a top goalkeeper’.

“He is a monster in terms of his physicality. He’s not just big but he is powerful, he is fast.

“In terms of attributes as a goalkeeper, he has got everything to be a top goalkeeper.”

As per WhoScored, Sanchez averaged more passes and had a better completion rate than De Gea last season, whereas he stopped more crosses and averaged a shorter average length of goal kick than Onana, as per FBref. This shows how he could suit Ten Hag’s style of playing out from the back, and by the looks of things, a move could be one to keep an eye on.