Manchester United have held transfer talks over a move for Leeds United defender Robin Koch, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Koch?

The Red Devils appear to be working behind the scenes looking to make some additions to Erik ten Hag’s quad ahead of hi second Premier League season in charge.

The club’s takeover saga is still ongoing, meaning that the Glazers are still in control at Old Trafford. Reports previously suggested that Ten Hag wanted a midfielder and forward brought in over the coming months, however, a new centre-back also appears to be on the wishlist.

Ten Hag gave the green light to exits for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof earlier this year, with Napoli’s Kim min-jae reportedly a top target. However, Bayern Munich now appear to be firmly in the race to sign the South Korea international, and United seemingly have their eye on a new target in Koch.

According to Sky Sports’ Plettenberg in the last 48 hours, Manchester United have placed Koch on the shortlist and have held transfer “talks” over a potential deal.

“News Koch: He‘s on the shortlist of Man Utd! Loose talks took place. Confirmed.”

Who is Robin Koch?

Koch is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out in a holding midfield role if needed and currently holds a career-high €18m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 26-year-old made the move to Elland Road back in 2020 from German side Freiburg and has made 77 appearances across three years in Yorkshire, 39 of which came last season.

The German, hailed as “outstanding” by pundit Clinton Morrison for his display against Brentford’s Ivan Toney last year, couldn’t help keep Leeds in the Premier League.

He did average more clearances and won more aerial duels than any other Leeds player last season, though, as per WhoScored, while also ranking highly for number of passes and long balls.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Koch, who could well be available on a cut-price deal following Leeds’ relegation, and with Maguire and Lindelof potentially departing, United may need to bolster their defensive options.

Therefore, it looks as if a move to Old Trafford could be one to keep an eye on following this update from the reliable Plettenberg, in what could be a busy few months off the pitch for United.