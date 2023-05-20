Manchester United are now lining up to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen this summer, and it would be the striker's "dream" to move to Old Trafford, according to a recent update.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United have set their sights on bringing in a new striker this summer, and it has been reported they are still keen on signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, with the Portuguese club resigned to losing him at the end of the campaign.

However, Lautaro Martinez is said to be Erik ten Hag's top target, with the Red Devils willing to offer £60m to secure his services for next season, an offer that Inter Milan may be forced to accept.

Another option for United is Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with it recently being reported they are set to make the England captain a priority target, as they believe he could play a big part in turning them back into title contenders.

Ten Hag has identified a number of targets for the summer, and Sport Witness has relayed an update from Italy, which details that Man United are lining up to sign Osimhen, and the player himself is said to be attracted by the proposition.

It would be a "dream" move for the Nigerian to complete a switch to Old Trafford, however actually being able to land him is where it gets difficult, as Napoli are set to demand €130m (£113m) plus bonuses to sanction his departure.

Not only that, but there will be stiff competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

How many goals has Osimhen scored?

The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form with Napoli this season, weighing in with 28 goals in all competitions, including 23 in the Serie A, which places him at the top of the goal-scoring charts, above Martinez.

Hailed as "world-class" by members of the media, the marksman has spearheaded Napoli's title-winning Serie A season, and it is no surprise that there are a number of clubs lining up for his signature.

However, £113m is a huge amount and would be a club record fee at Old Trafford, particularly considering Kane could be available for less, with it being reported Daniel Levy may listen to offers above £100m.

Given that Kane has proven himself in the Premier League over many years, the 29-year-old could be a better target this summer, but Osimhen would still be a fantastic signing.