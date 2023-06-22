Manchester United have made a new £50m offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, however, it has once again been rejected, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag appear to be extremely keen on bringing Mount to Old Trafford this summer, with the England international having just 12 months remaining on his Chelsea contract.

Personal terms between Manchester United and Mount were agreed at the beginning of the month, but it has been a struggle when it comes to agreeing on a transfer fee with their Premier League rivals.

An opening £40m offer was made and quickly turned down by Chelsea, who reportedly want around £70m for Mount’s services. There has now been a further transfer update shared by Sky Sports.

Within the last 24 hours, Sky Sports have shared on Twitter Manchester United’s latest offer to Chelsea for Mount. It is worth a total of £50m, but once again, it has been turned down with talks set to continue.

“Chelsea have rejected a second bid from Manchester United for their midfielder Mason Mount.

“The deal is understood to be worth £50m. £45m guaranteed plus £5m in performance related add-ons. United clearly want the player but they do have a valuation in mind which they are unlikely to go beyond. Negotiations are expected continue.”

Will Manchester United sign Mason Mount?

It looks as if those at Old Trafford are extremely keen on Mount’s services, and with the player not interested in signing new Chelsea terms, you’d like to think an agreement could be reached over the coming months.

Dubbed a "mad player" by Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand and a “superb player” by another reported target Kylian Mbappe, Mount would offer a versatile option in midfield as well as bringing plenty of Premier League experience.

Capable of turning out as an attacking or central midfielder and even out wide if required, the England international has made 129 appearances in the Premier League, contributing to 51 goals.

Therefore, he could play alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in a three-man midfield, providing the balance between the two United stars. As per FBref, Mount ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive passes, 99th percentile for shots blocked and 94th percentile for tackles in the midfield third when it comes to other attacking midfielders, showing how he could offer plenty to Ten Hag’s side.