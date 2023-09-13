Manchester United appear to be one of two clubs leading the race to sign an in-demand gem, and a new update has been shared when the Red Devils may hear if they are going to be successful.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

It turned out to be an eventful few months at Old Trafford off the pitch, with several incomings and outgoings in the transfer market and a takeover failing to materialise.

In total, United and Erik ten Hag brought in seven new players, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount joining in big-money deals. The club also received fees for six players in permanent exits and even sealed late loan moves for Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon from Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite the transfer window shutting, it looks as if the Red Devils are still trying to put deals in place ahead of the New Year.

One youngster who was linked with a move to Old Trafford last month was Dino Klapija from Croatian side Kustosija. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that talks were held over a deal, with RB Leipzig also keen.

“Understand Manchester United and RB Leipzig are both negotiating to sign top talent Dino Klapija — also an option to close the deal now for January Decision on player side expected soon as 2007 born striker will leave Croatian side NK Kustosija soon.”

There has now been a further update, showing how there could soon be a further development.

According to The Daily Mail, ‘Klapija hopes to have a clearer idea of whether he will move to the club after the international break’. It is believed that United and Leipzig are the clubs in pole position to sign the 16-year-old ahead of AC Milan, Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus and are willing to pay £5m to seal a deal.

Who is Dino Klapija?

Klapija is a centre-forward who previously turned out as a midfielder and is actually yet to make his senior debut for NK Kustosija but has been capped by Croatia at U17 level.

Born in the USA, Klapija was previously on the books of New York City and appears to be a highly-rated teenager going off the clubs who have shown an interest in his services.

He could well be the next player to make the move to Carrington after the club moved on a number of youngsters in recent months.

The likes of Matej Kovar, Teden Mengi, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Marc Jurado have all left Old Trafford, with the club adding in some beneficial sell-on and buy-back clauses as well as achievable long-term add-ons.

Should Klapija choose United over Leipzig in the coming days, weeks or months, then you’d expect that he may go into the club’s academy ranks before a potential loan move away looking to get a first taste of senior football.

It could be a while until he progresses into the first team, but after rejecting a £4m move for Erling Haaland previously, United won’t want a repeat when it comes to Klapija.