Manchester United appear to be keeping an eye on PSV Eindhoven attacker Xavi Simons ahead of a potential summer move, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Simons?

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players this summer as the club seemingly look to back Erik ten Hag with a number of new additions.

Two positions that were previously top of Manchester United’s transfer wishlist were midfield and attack. Chelsea’s Mason Mount is seemingly the key midfield target at Old Trafford, with a £40m offer made earlier in the month. That was rejected by those at Stamford Bridge, and the Red Devils improved £50m bid for the England international was also turned down.

In attack, Harry Kane was previously the top attacking priority, however, a transfer for the Spurs star is unlikely. As a result, United have been linked with moves for the likes of Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

A new final third target has emerged in the shape of Simons, though, who appears to be a player in demand over the coming months.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update regarding Simons on Wednesday, where Manchester United were named. The transfer expert said that Paris Saint-Germain have a buy-back clause for the PSV gem worth just €6m, adding that the Red Devils are one of four Premier League sides that have been in contact with PSV, asking to be kept informed about the situation.

“Paris Saint-Germain buy back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m! It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st. The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG.

“Man Utd, Arsenal, Brighton, Spurs, BVB and Leipzig asked to be informed.”

Who is Xavi Simons?

Simons is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing if required. The 20-year-old, labelled as “spectacular” in the media at the end of 2021, made the move to PSV from PSG last summer.

Since then, the Netherlands international has seen his Transfermarkt valuation increase from €8m to a career-high €30m. He has starred in his native country, contributing to 34 goals in 48 PSV appearances. He appears to be going from strength to strength, with scout Antonio Mango stating that Simons “has the X-factor”:

“Xavi has one of the best Football IQ’s as just 19 which makes him incredibly versatile to play anywhere along the front line. It’s visibly clear that Xavi has the x-factor, technically special blended with.”

Therefore, should he make the move to Old Trafford over the coming months, he would add strength in depth to United's attacking midfield ranks, with Bruno Fernandes the only senior option, while also providing an option out wide.

However, following his incredible rise over the past 12 months, you’d expect that PSG would be willing to activate their buyback clause for a relatively low fee, so a deal could prove tricky for the Red Devils.