Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer alongside Inter Milan’s Andre Onana.

Are Man United signing Onana and Sommer?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with Onana appearing to be the main target after David de Gea’s Old Trafford contract expired at the end of June.

Reports have suggested that personal terms have already been agreed upon between the Cameroon international and United, with a fee needing to be finalised.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that the player is keen on a move and the deal is on, however, a £34m bid plus £5m in add-ons has been rejected by the Serie A side.

Alongside Onana, though, another goalkeeper could be on the way to Manchester in Sommer, with United ramping up their summer activity after sealing a move for Mason Mount, despite the ongoing takeover saga.

TEAMtalk provided a Man United transfer update on Wednesday regarding the Red Devils and their goalkeeper search.

The report claims that Onana is the top target at Old Trafford, with United pushing to secure a transfer. However, ‘the club are still keen on more options to back-up future number one Onana’, and their first choice is Sommer.

United see Sommer as an ideal addition to bolter Ten Hag’s goalkeeping ranks even further and it is believed that Bayern Munich ‘would be open to a deal’. The Switzerland international has two years remaining on his current contract, so a fee would need to be agreed ahead of an Old Trafford transfer.

Who is Yann Sommer?

Sommer is 34 years of age and began his career with Swiss side FC Basel before moving to Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2014.

The ‘keeper spent nine years with the Bundesliga side, making a total of 335 appearances in all competitions before moving to Bayern Munich in January. Since moving to Bayern, Sommer has turned out on 25 occasions, picking up a Bundesliga winners medal on the final weekend.

Thomas Tuchel has five options to choose from next season including the likes of Manuel Neuer and Alexander Nubel, so Sommer could be open to the idea of moving to the Premier League with United as he approaches the twilight years of his career.

He would bring plenty of experience at the highest level should he move to Manchester. An 83-cap Switzerland international, Sommer was hailed by Monchengladbach defender Joe Scally, who hailed him as “the best in the world” and “unbelievable”.

“He’s the best in the world. He does this every single week. Last year in our first game against Bayern he did this as well.

“Every game we just expect it from him because we know he’s the best goalie. He gives the defence so much confidence, he gives the team confidence because we know that if something happens then he’s there to save us. He's just unbelievable.”

A transfer could well be one to monitor alongside Onana, and should Sommer arrive, he could look to provide cover in domestic cup competitions, with Onana possibly featuring heavily in the Premier League and Champions League.