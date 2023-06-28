Manchester United are still keen on signing African striker Adama Bojang, who will cost just €5m (£4.3m) this summer.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils appear to be on the hunt for a new marquee striker this summer after Wout Wegorst’s loan spell came to an end, whereas Anthony Martial has also been put up for sale by Erik ten Hag.

A number of well-known forwards have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Tottenham’s Harry Kane. A move for the England captain looks unlikely, though, which has led to the Red Devils looking abroad.

Reports previously claimed that Man United are in pole position to sign Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, while recent speculation suggested contact was made over a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

However, a lesser-known forward in Bojang, who plies his trade for Steve Biko FC in Gambia, has also been catching the eye of Man United chiefs, and a further transfer update has emerged in the last 48 hours.

Sky Sports Germany provided an update regarding Bojang, claiming that the “miracle striker” will be transferred to Europe quite quickly - in the next ten to 14 days to be exact.

The 19-year-old is wanted by Man United, Eintracht Frankfurt and RC Strasbourg, with the report adding that his next club will have to pay just €5m (£4.3m) for his services.

Who is Adama Bojang?

As well as being hailed as a “miracle striker” in the media, Bojang’s advisor Sascha Empacher has also waxed lyrical over the forward, believing he can go on to become one of the African forwards, name-checking some from past and present.

"Adama is the best African player I've seen in the last decade. He has the potential to become one of Africa's great forwards. Along with Drogba, Eto'o, Salah and Osimhen."

Standing at 6ft 2, Bojang has been nicknamed “The Gambian Hurricane” and an absolute physical specimen in the media, already being compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

He is thought to be strong with both feet and a player who has high speed, so it could be worth United taking a gamble on Bojang, who appears to be a star in the making.

A transfer won’t break the bank either, and by the looks of it, the Red Devils will need to be quick if they are to pip clubs in Germany and France to the African forward over the coming days.