Manchester United appear to be in pole position to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer, with the Red Devils considered great favourites for his signature.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

Erik ten Hag seemingly wanted Rabiot at Old Trafford last summer ahead of his first season in charge. The United boss was reportedly on board with a transfer that would have been worth an initial £15m, however, a deal fell through and the midfielder remained at Juventus.

Rabiot was again linked with a move to Manchester prior to the New Year, and it seems as if he is still of interest to United officials after making 48 appearances for his current employers during the 2022/23 season, contributing to 17 goals.

Recent reports have suggested that a concrete offer has already been placed to the player, who is set to become a free agent in a matter of weeks when his Juventus contract officially expires.

Sport Witness have relayed a new update from Spanish outlet AS regarding Rabiot, citing Atletico Madrid’s interest in the player. However, they add that it is United who are the ‘great favourite’ to sign Rabiot at this moment in time in what appears to be a transfer boost for Ten Hag and co.

Who is Adrien Rabiot?

Rabiot would provide Ten Hag with an experienced and versatile option in midfield, with the 28-year-old’s Transfermarkt valuation currently standing at €30m, so from a business perspective, a transfer appears to be a smart one.

He can play as a central, holding or left midfielder and was once labelled as a ‘complete player’ by legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who said:

“He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically.

“He doesn’t even know the potential for improvement he can have, and we work on the mental side of things to make him understand that he is a champion. He is improving game after game.”

The Red Devils could lose a midfielder of their own this summer with Scott McTominay’s future up in the air, so Rabiot could be viewed as a solid addition after ending the campaign as Juventus' best-performing player, as per WhoScored.

He would bring a winning mentality to United’s squad alongside the likes of Raphael Varane and Casemiro who arrived from Real Madrid in recent years, with the midfielder winning an impressive 24 major honours during his career to date.

Rabiot has come off the back of a season where he has played plenty of football with Juventus, and who knows, his balance could make him a smart signing, possibly featuring alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes next year.