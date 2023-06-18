Manchester United are in pole position to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils could be extremely busy during the summer transfer window despite the ongoing takeover saga, with rumours of moves for players all over the pitch.

A new striker appears to be high on the agenda, with those at Old Trafford plotting a move for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. When it comes to a midfielder, Chelsea’s Mason Mount is seemingly the top target, with a £40m offer made for the England international.

A new defender has also been speculated, with reports previously claiming that Napoli’s Kim min-jae agreed to move to Manchester, although he now looks on course to move to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

To finalise the transfer rumour mill, a new goalkeeper in Onana for Erik ten Hag’s side had also been rumoured, and a further update has emerged. According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea have pulled out of the race to sign the Inter Milan goalkeeper and will move on to other targets.

As a result, Manchester United are in pole position to sign Onana, who is expected to cost around £50m, where he could be reunited with Ten Hag.

Who is Andre Onana?

Onana, a Cameroon international, made 145 appearances under Ten Hag at Ajax and joined Inter Milan last summer. The 27-year-old starred in his first full season in Serie A, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also a fan of the £67,000-a-week player, hailed the shot-stopper’s ability on the ball following the Champions League final earlier this month.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

There is a bit of history between Ten Hag and Onana, though, with the manager leaving the goalkeeper out of a cup final with Ajax last year before they both moved on, but with the futures of David de Gea and Dean Henderson up in the air, signing someone like Onana could be a wise move ahead of the new season, and by the looks of it, United are in a good position to get a deal over the line.