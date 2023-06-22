Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news on a defender?

The Red Devils appear to be after at least one new defender this summer, with centre-back seemingly an area Erik ten Hag wants to bolster.

Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with Premier League trio Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham all keen on his services.

Napoli’s Kim min-jae was the top centre-back target to arrive in Manchester, with a transfer seemingly agreeed, according to reports. However, the South Korea international now appears to be on course to join German giants Bayern Munich, which has led to rumours on Disasi as an alternative target.

There was speculation that Disasi, labelled as a “complete” defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, remained on United’s transfer wishlist, and it looks as if the Red Devils are in a good position to seal a move.

Sport Witness relayed an update from RMC Sport regarding Manchester United and the Monaco defender. They claimed that Manchester United are in the lead to sign Disasi ahead of several Premier League sides.

The player has been made aware of the project at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag a fan of the 25-year-old and set to make contact with Disasi to discuss a deal.

Monaco's Axel Disasi

Who else could Man United sign this summer?

Disasi may not be the only arrival at Old Trafford this summer, should a move materialise. Alongside a centre-back, a new left-back has also been mooted in Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco, with an approach made.

David de Gea’s contract situation is also yet to be resolved, so a new goalkeeper could be required, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and FC Porto’s Diogo Costa just two names linked.

Further forward, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount appears to be a key target at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils already making two offers to sign the England international, the second being worth £50m.

Finally, and possibly the most important area for United is in attack, with a new marquee striker possibly on the cards. Tottenham’s Harry Kane could still be a target over the coming months, with reports claiming a £80m price tag could tempt United back to the table.

All in all, it could be a chaotic few months in Manchester, especially when you factor in the ongoing takeover saga, but hopefully Ten Hag will be able to bring in the players he wants.