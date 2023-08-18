Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, and they appear to have the advantage over one Premier League rival when it comes to a potential transfer.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils have been busy so far this summer with big-money moves for Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. There could be further business before the September 1 deadline, though, however, that may depend on any Old Trafford departures.

A new midfielder could be on the cards should a number of players move on, with Sofyan Amrabat and Amadou Onana two players heavily linked with a move to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Another player who has been of interest earlier in the year is Gravenberch, and it looks as if United could be back in for the 21-year-old.

According to Foot Mercato, Man United, alongside rivals Liverpool, ‘have reactivated the track leading to the Dutch international’. The report claims that no offer has been made so far, however, Gravenberch, should he leave Munich, would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Anfield.

Who is Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch can play as a central or holding midfielder and is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2027. The Netherlands U21 international left Ajax for Bayern Munich just last year and has made 33 appearances for the Bundesliga champions.

Prior to that, Gravenberch, on £152,000-a-week, made more than 100 appearances for Ajax so has played plenty of first team football early into his career.

He has also came in for praise from former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, who suggested last year that Gravenberch was "better than most other footballers", saying:

“He has my complete confidence. He also knows exactly what he needs to fit our style of play perfectly. He has everything a footballer needs. He has a fantastic dribble and can play out under the pressure.

“Ryan is better than most other footballers in Europe his age. You must have patience. This is Bayern Munich. You have to be better than the other players because there is no reason for me not to field the best."

Therefore, should Man United miss out on Amrabat or Onana, then perhaps a move for Gravenberch could be one to watch and a potential shrewd transfer by Old Trafford chiefs.

You’d expect he’ll only get better with age, and he has already worked under Ten Hag in the Netherlands, with all of his Ajax appearances coming under the United manager.

The 6ft 2 midfielder has been compared to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham over the past 12 months, as per FBref, and statistically, has also impressed.

Compared to midfielders, Gravenberch has ranked in the top 10% for tackles in midfield and attacking zones, shot-creating actions and long pass completion, showing his ability in a number of areas. He also ranks highly for carries into the final third and progressive passes received, so Ten Hag may view the midfielder as an ideal addition to challenge the likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen, making this one to watch.