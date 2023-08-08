Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly turned down a move to West Ham United as he continues to push for an Old Trafford transfer.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils have already bolstered Erik ten Hag's side this summer with three big-money transfers at a total of around £165m.

Midfielder Mason Mount was the first player through the door from Chelsea and he was quickly joined by Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The club then went to work on landing a new forward and announced a deal to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, with the player unveiled at Old Trafford before the club’s final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Ten Hag’s side get their Premier League campaign underway against Wolves on Monday, but with the transfer window not closing until September 1, further arrivals could be on the cards.

Read The Latest Man United Transfer News HERE...

Another midfielder appears to be next on the agenda for United, with Amrabat heavily linked with a move to Manchester. Reports last week claimed that the player’s representatives were in the UK to discuss a deal, with Fiorentina wanting around £30m to part ways with the midfielder.

Amrabat, hailed as a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, was recently coy when asked about his future, though, saying:

“I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina. I don’t know, I could remain.”

In a new update, it looks as if he has his heart set on a move to reunite with Ten Hag in a boost for the United boss. Sport Witness relayed an update from Italy regarding Amrabat, claiming that he has already agreed a deal with the Red Devils and only wants to join United.

The Morocco international has turned down a move to West Ham as a result and hasn’t considered proposals from Saudi Arabia as he is waiting for United to ‘advance’, something which could happen this week.

A number of midfield departures may need to materialise first, with Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek linked with moves to West Ham and Real Sociedad respectively, whereas Fred is also attracting interest.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is primarily a holding midfielder but can also turn out in a slightly further forward central midfield role and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 26-year-old was praised by former England manager Fabio Capello during last year’s World Cup in Qatar, who compared him to Italian icon Gennaro Gattuso.

"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner. I read that he covered more than fourteen kilometres against Spain. I see him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco."

Should he move to Old Trafford, Amrabat would bring plenty of qualities on the ball to United’s midfield. Over the past 12 months, as per FBRef, the player has ranked in the top 1% of midfielders for long passes completed and top 2% for medium passes completed.

He also averages an impressive 7.12 passes into the final third per 90, so he could prove to be the perfect option to challenge Casemiro or even play alongside the Brazilian at points during the 2023/24 season.