Manchester United are now leading the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who could cost at least £133m this summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Which strikers could Man United sign this summer?

It has now been reported that Man United are planning to bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, as he is unwilling to sign a contract this summer, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The Red Devils also remain interested in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney, however they are concerned about tabling a bid while his gambling investigation is ongoing, as he could face a lengthy ban from football when the case is settled.

Another forward on Erik ten Hag's radar is Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, with United said to have concrete interest in the forward, although they will face competition for his signature from European heavyweights Real Madrid.

According to a report from Football Insider, Man United are now in pole position to sign Osimhen, having been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the striker, with the recent news that Chelsea could be forced to drop out of the race.

The Blues are struggling to keep within Financial Fair Play limitations, and therefore may not be able to meet Napoli's nine-digit asking price.

The Nigerian is at the top of Ten Hag's shopping list, as the manager is eager to sign a marquee striker, and United are now the Premier League frontrunners, however they face fierce competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are lining up a massive £133m bid.

Should Man United sign Victor Osimhen?

Kane would be a relatively low-risk signing, given that he has impressed at Premier League level over a number of years, while Osimhen has no experience of playing in England, and might take time to adapt.

That said, the Napoli star is five years younger than the England captain, at just 24-years-old, meaning he is likely to be playing at the top level for far longer, and he is showing signs that he is coming into his prime.

This season, the Nigeria international has scored 26 goals in all competitions, spearheading his side's charge for the Serie A title by netting 21 in the league, six more than any other player in the Italian top flight.

Hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, the Lagos-born forward would be an excellent signing for Man United, and it is fantastic news they are now in pole position for his signature.