Manchester United are set for talks with the entourage of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Which striker will Man United sign?

Erik ten Hag is determined to bolster his squad with a world-class striker this summer, and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with Man United recently urging the England captain to hand in a transfer request.

The United hierarchy are ready to walk away from the deal due to difficulty negotiating with chairman Daniel Levy, so they could soon their attentions elsewhere, with journalist Dean Jones detailing that two forwards could be signed this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund is one potential option for the Red Devils, with Ten Hag still keen on the Atalanta forward, while they have also registered their interest in fellow Serie A striker Lautaro Martinez, who is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer.

Another striker who has been impressing in Italy is Osimhen, and Tavolieri has now taken to Twitter to claim Man United have a meeting planned with the entourage of the Napoli striker, however, they are not the only Premier League club interested.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are also set to speak to the Nigerian, whose priority is to seal a move to the Premier League this summer.

How many goals has Victor Osimhen scored?

The 24-year-old found the back of the net 26 times in the Serie A last season, the highest number of any player, despite playing six fewer games than Martinez, who United are also interested in signing.

It was a fantastic season for the Nigeria international, who has been hailed as "world-class" by members of the media, meaning he will not come cheap, with some outlets reporting Napoli could demand as much as €180m (£154m) to sanction his departure.

Despite his fantastic 2022-23 campaign, that amount would be far too much for the Napoli star, so United's main aim should be to agree on a lower fee, after hopefully making progress on personal terms in the upcoming meeting.

With the Lagos-born forward contracted until 2025, his current employers are in a strong negotiating position, and it may be worthwhile moving on to other targets, if they are unwilling to budge on their asking price.

A move for Kane is not completely out of the question, and the 29-year-old would almost guarantee goals, having scored 30 Premier League goals in a Tottenham side that underperformed last season.