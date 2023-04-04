Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for Athletico Paranaense attacker Vitor Roque during the summer transfer window.

Is Roque a wanted man this summer?

The 18-year-old looks like a player of enormous promise, having already made such an impression at his current club despite being so young. He has scored 10 goals in 40 appearances for Paranaense, as well as chipping in with three assists.

Such has been the meteoric rise of the one-cap Brazil international, there has been plenty of interest in Roque from European clubs ahead of a potential move this summer.

Barcelona are believed to be his preference currently, as is so often the case for players from his country - the likes of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho have all starred at Camp Nou in the past, among others - but there could be a strong battle for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether the La Liga giants will have the finances to sanction a move for the youngster, so other clubs would perhaps be wise to pounce if there are any second thoughts in Catalonia.

That's where United come into play, following the emergence of a fresh transfer rumour.

Could United snap up the teenager?

According to Globo Esporte [via Sport Witness], Roque's entourage has been in Europe looking at possible moves for the player, with United one of the clubs who they have spoken to over a potential summer switch. It is noted that two other Premier League clubs are planning to submit bids for the forward at the end of the season.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham are all mentioned as being in the conversation to sign the teenager, whose current deal at Paranaense doesn't expire until 2027, meaning a hefty bid may be required to sign him.

Roque appears to carry a lot of promise given his age and the stature of clubs interested in him. He has also been described as "one of the greatest players we have ahead of us" by former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, which is a huge statement to make.

For that reason, United should do all they can to beat others to his signature this summer, with Roque coming in as a raw player who can develop in England over time, potentially becoming a superstar and ensuring the Red Devils remain a force long into the future, assuming he reaches what looks like his absolutely huge potential.