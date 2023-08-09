Manchester United have agreed a £30m fee to sell defender Harry Maguire, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harry Maguire leaving Man United?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been productive in the transfer market so far this summer, making three big-money signings.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all put pen to paper at Old Trafford, joining from Chelsea, Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively. There could well be more to come before the September 1 deadline, however, further arrivals could depend on player sales.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo are among the club’s next targets, however, reports have stated that they need to sell first. Midfielders Donny van de Beek and Fred could be among those to leave, whereas Maguire has also been heavily linked with an exit.

West Ham have been showing a real interest in the defender and had a £20m offer turned down towards the end of July, but it looks as if a fee has now been agreed.

According to Football Insider in the last 24 hours, the Red Devils and the Hammers were close to agreeing a fee worth almost £40m for the 30-year-old.

The report claims that talks have ‘majorly moved forward’ and that West Ham are also in talks to sign Scott McTominay, although a move for Maguire is further forward.

Since then, it has been reported by Romano that a £30m agreement in principle has been reached between the two clubs for Maguire.

"West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United for Harry Maguire on £30m fee. The verbal agreement is subject to final, key points on deal structure still under discussion but fee now agreed, as per Sky. Personal terms, to be discussed soon."

How good is Harry Maguire?

Maguire may have had his critics in recent years, however, he has also received praise. In total, the centre-back has made 175 appearances for the Red Devils after joining in 2019, however, just 16 of those came in the top flight during Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Ten Hag did hail the centre-back against Everton back in April, though, saying:

"Maguire was dominating, dictating. This is a different Harry to what I've seen in the first weeks and months. He's taking so much initiative, dominating his opponent, stepping in, bringing passes. So a really great performance."

Meanwhile, John Stones also praised the player last season at the World Cup in Qatar, saying:

"Right from the first game, it was the best response to what he's been going through. All three games he's played he's been terrific. It's about us finding that partnership again, whoever we play alongside, and now it's time for us to keep building.”

As per FBref, the centre-back has actually impressed statistically over the past 12 months. He ranks in the top 2% for dribblers tackled, top 9% for aerial duels won and has lost just 0.09 challenges per 90. On the ball, Maguire has also been a relatively solid performer, ranking in the 82nd percentile for passes attempted and 79th percentile for passes completed.

However, with Ten Hag leaning towards Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his first-choice pairing and taking the captaincy away from Maguire this summer, a move away could be best for all parties, and recouping around £40m could be seen as a shrewd piece of business.