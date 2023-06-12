Manchester United have identified Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as their "main target" to replace David De Gea between the sticks, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Recent reports indicating that Man United are unwilling to pay Diogo Costa's €75m (£64m) release clause, but FC Porto are unwilling to lower the price, so Erik ten Hag may be forced to move on to other goalkeeper targets.

According to talkSPORT, Everton's Jordan Pickford is at the top of the Red Devils' list, and the England goalkeeper would jump at the chance of moving to Old Trafford, as a result of his desire to play in the Champions League.

United could make a move for Pickford even if De Gea remains at the club, while they have also been linked with a move for Brentford's David Raya, who has now rejected multiple contract offers from the Bees.

While Pickford is emerging as a key target for Ten Hag, Galetti has now told GiveMeSport that bringing in the Sevilla goalkeeper will be the manager's main priority this summer.

The journalist said:“ At the moment, Manchester United remain interested in Bounou. De Gea’s situation does not leave them calm, with so many doubts about the Spanish goalkeeper who also had offers from Saudi Arabia and you’re seeing Bounou who could replace him and for this reason, he remains the main target for Man United.”

Who is Yassine Bounou?

The Morocco international, who was hailed as GOAL as an "immovable force", made a name for himself at the World Cup, with members of the media lauding him as a "hero" due to his solid performances, ranked by Sofascore as his side's fourth-best performing player in their remarkable run to the semi-final.

Hailed as "brilliant" by sports writer John McAuley, the 32-year-old has also impressed at club level, with journalist Abhishek Dey claiming he was the "best" goalkeeper in La Liga during the 2021-22 campaign.

That said, there are some indications the £15k-per-week shot-stopper, who impressed against Man United in 2020, is starting to show his age, keeping just five clean sheets in La Liga last season.

Having conceded an average of 1.71 goals per 90 over the past year, the Sevilla goalkeeper ranks in just the 16th percentile, when compared to his positional peers.

As such, Man United would be better off prioritising a move for Pickford, as the Everton goalkeeper is only 29-years-old, and he is already proven in the Premier League, having made 248 appearances in the competition.