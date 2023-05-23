Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Tielemans leaving Leicester?

The Belgian has been a great servant for the Foxes, famously scoring the goal that won them the FA Cup against Chelsea back in 2021, rifling home a long-range stunner in the final at Wembley. In total, the £35,000-a-week star has racked up 193 appearances, scoring 28 goals and registering 25 assists along the way.

Tielemans is out of contract at Leicester at the end of the season, however, and with the Foxes looking highly likely to be relegated from the Premier League, there is little to no chance that he will stay put. He will surely feel that a fresh challenge is required at this point in his career and he is unlikely to be without suitors.

Could Man United swoop for Tielemans?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti claimed that United are one of the clubs battling to sign Tielemans, but face strong competition from other Premier League teams:

"We can see that Arsenal are always interested in Tielemans. Even if at the moment we can no longer consider them treating the race for the Leicester player as a priority. "Manchester United, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are following with attention the midfielder and they can probably guarantee more game time, especially the German club with the sale of Bellingham in June."

Tielemans could be a strong signing for United in the summer window, possessing a huge amount of top-flight experience, but also still being young enough that his best years are ahead of him.

Indeed, he has been hailed 'one of Europe's best midfielder's' in the past and is Leicester "most prized asset".

Brendan Rodgers once called him "superb" during their time together at Leicester, not to mention "one of Europe’s top midfielders", and he has the box-to-box quality that could compliment Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes beautifully at Old Trafford, as age potentially catches up with 31-year-old Christian Eriksen.

Tielemans has 58 caps to his name for a star-studded Belgian side, which again shows what a high-quality player he is, and he could find another gear being surrounded by superior individuals to the ones he has performed with at Leicester down the years.

Whether he is at the world-class level that United may want this summer is up for debate, in fairness, but the Foxes midfielder is someone who could improve squad depth and add more youth into an area of the pitch that isn't exactly brimming with it currently.