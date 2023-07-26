Manchester United have now submitted an offer for Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, but it has been knocked back by the Japanese club, with the player himself focussing on representing his country at the 2024 Olympics, according to a report.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

With Andre Onana's arrival now confirmed, Man United have been running the rule over potential back-up options for the Cameroonian, having recently been linked with a £5m move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The Daily Mail report the Red Devils are considering a move for the Turkey international, who could come in as a replacement for either Dean Henderson or Tom Heaton, with the future of both goalkeepers in doubt.

Henderson is due to join Nottingham Forest and Luton Town have offered Tom Heaton the opportunity to start regularly, so a move for Bayindir could make sense, particularly considering the fact that Fenerbahce are expecting him to be sold.

According to reports from Japan (via The Nottingham Post), Man United have made a bid for Suzuki, who is highly-rated in his native country, however it has been turned down by Urawa Red Diamonds, and the player himself has no interest in leaving.

The 20-year-old is fully focussed on representing Japan at the 2024 Olympics, and staying where he is will give him the best opportunity to do that, rather than making the switch to Old Trafford to play second fiddle to Onana.

The Nottingham Post explain that the Red Devils are actively trying to sign a new goalkeeper while Forest try to re-sign Henderson, who left a lasting impression during his loan spell at The City Ground in the 2022-23 campaign.

Who is Zion Suzuki?

The young goalkeeper, who was born in the USA, has been lauded as "one of the most exciting goalkeeping prospects coming out of Japan" by the media, in part due to his "exceptional" passing ability, which has caused him to be compared to Ederson.

The 6 foot 3 colossus has already started to force his way into the starting XI for Urawa Red Diamonds, however he is yet to establish himself as the J1 League side's first choice, having made 29 appearances in all competitions since his debut in 2021.

Given his limited first-team experience, little is known about whether Suzuki would be able to make the step-up to a club the size of Man United, so it is not too disappointing the Red Devils have had an offer rejected, as they still have some other solid targets.

Of course, Onana is likely to be Erik ten Hag's first choice, for large parts of the season, but the aforementioned Bayindir could be a decent alternative option, given that he has represented Turkey five times at international level.

At 25-years-old, the Fenerbahce shot-stopper is a lot more experienced than Suzuki, making a total of 141 first-team appearances for his current club, including 11 in the Europa League, indicating he would be capable of filling in for Onana on occasion.