It was recently reported that Manchester United have decided to stick with Erik ten Hag instead of pursuing a replacement in the dugout this summer. The Red Devils, now that they have made that decision, must back the Dutchman in the transfer market before it slams shut at the end of August.

They are reportedly interested in signing Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who missed out on a place in the 2024 Euros squad for England, to bolster their options at the back.

However, the Toffees are said to be looking for a fee of up to £70m for the former PSV loanee, which is not deemed to be an 'acceptable' fee for United to pay at this moment in time - per Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants could now land an alternative to the English colossus as they are said to be preparing an offer to sign a star who has made it to the Euros.

Manchester United's interest in EURO 2024 centre-back

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola (16/06/2024), as relayed by Man Utd News, the Red Devils are one of the teams "preparing" a swoop to sign Goncalo Inacio this summer. The report claims that the English side are ready to pay his £51m release clause to bring him to Old Trafford, despite their active interest in Branthwaite.

It states that there are other teams also in the race to land the Portugal international, who could make his first appearance at the Euros against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, but it does not name them.

However, CaughtOffside did recently report that new Liverpool boss Arne Slot has identified the central defender as a main target for the current window. This suggests that United could face some stern competition to land his services from a team that can offer Champions League football, which is something they are unable to do.

Why Man Utd should sign Goncalo Inacio

Firstly, he could be a dream alternative to Branthwaite as, like the English defender, he is a left-footed centre-back who can offer a balance on the left side of the backline with his ability to play out from the back on his favoured foot.

At the age of 22, Inacio is also another young colossus who could come in and be a long-term option for Ten Hag at the heart of his defence for many more years to come.

23/24 season Goncalo Inacio (Liga Portugal) Jarrad Branthwaite (Premier League) Appearances 32 35 Pass accuracy 89% 80% Progressive passes per 90 8.56 2.14 Progressive carries per 90 1.27 0.06 Error led to shot/goal 1 2 Duel success rate 54% 68% Stats via Sofascore & FBRef

As you can see in the table above, the potential is there for the £51m-rated star to offer far more than the England international in possession of the ball. The Portuguese giant was hailed as an "exceptional" talent by U23 scout Antonio Mango and he could indeed be an 'exceptional' alternative to Branthwaite for United this summer.

Both players are young left-footed centre-backs but Inacio's statistics suggest that he is more suited to a possession-based side, due to his progressive passing and carrying qualities.