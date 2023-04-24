Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has been reacting to a Manchester United transfer update involving loanee Marcel Sabitzer.

What’s the latest Man United news on Sabitzer?

Erik ten Hag brought Sabitzer in on loan from Bayern Munich late in the January window, with a deal not including an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

However, a full-time transfer could soon be on the cards, with reports this month claiming that both Sabitzer wants to sign permanently for the Premier League giants and Ten Hag is keen to have him on board.

Talking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor, who contributes to Sky Sports and talkSPORT, feels that Sabitzer has been “poor” for the Red Devils, name-checking his display against Sevilla as a prime example. The pundit believes that United need to go for better backup signings, looking at Manchester City’s options in comparison.

“I don’t think so. I’ve watched him a few times now. The odd game he’s decent, but he has been poor as well – and against Sevilla on Thursday was one of those games.

“I don’t think he offers enough. This is Man United, a club that want to get back to challenging for titles and playing Champions League football.

“They can’t be signing players like him, for me. They need to build a stronger bench.

“Sabitzer is a second-string player, but they need to go for better backups. Look at Man City – they can bring on Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, etc. I just don’t think Sabitzer is good enough for Man United.”

Could be fairly expensive for United…

Agbonlahor clearly thinks United should be looking elsewhere for midfield reinforcements this summer, a position that Ten Hag wants to bolster over the coming months alongside signing a new striker.

You can see why as well after the 29-year-old’s display against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final second-leg on Thursday. He was United’s worst outfield performer, as per SofaScore, having just 26 touches of the ball, losing possession on 10 occasions and coming off second-best in seven of his 10 ground duels.

It is believed that Bayern Munich have set a £25m asking price to make a transfer permanent for Sabitzer, who is on a £211,000-a-week contract, so a display like that won’t do his chances of a full-time transfer any good. However, it looks as if Ten Hag is keen on a deal, and it looks like it could be a fairly expensive one.