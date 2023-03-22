Manchester United's takeover race is still wide open ahead of Wednesday's deadline for the remaining bids to land on the table for the Glazer family to assess.

What's the latest in Manchester United's possible sale?

The bid from Qatar and Sheikh Jassim has been reported as the current favourite in the race to take over from the Glazers at Old Trafford.

This comes amid fierce competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is looking to take on the Glazer's 69 per cent share of the club with his bid.

And with the deadline on Wednesday approaching, there have been reports from Sky Sports suggesting there could well be up to eight bids in total for the Red Devils to assess.

However, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed sources in America have told him the Qataris are not leading the race to take over at Old Trafford just yet.

He said: "We've seen reports that the Qatari bid under Sheikh Al-Thani is [the] favourite. I'm being told that isn't the case from sources in America. [That's] not to say they won't get them, but to call them favourites is very, very premature, is what I'm being told."

Who is the favourite to buy Man United?

As Bailey mentioned, it is probably too premature to put the label on any of the bids being the favourite with bids from Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe only really being the two revealed to the public.

There are certainly aspects from both bids which could be seen as them holding an advantage over the other to take over from the Glazers.

The Qataris will likely have a much larger pot of funds available to not only buy the club from the Glazers but also to invest in the club if they were to be successful.

And there has seemingly been a change of heart from Sheikh Jassim which has seen the Qatari party willing to overpay for the club on the back of their visit to Manchester last week.

On the other hand, the issues surrounding Qatar as a nation on the back for the World Cup could well play into the hands of the INEOS bid.

Although there may well be pros and cons for both parties, Wednesday evening could well see another party emerge as a serious option so it does feel like a waiting game to see what comes from the deadline.