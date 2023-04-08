Transfer insider Dean Jones believes a Manchester United takeover could make a summer move for Jude Bellingham ‘more possible’.

What’s Jones had to say on Man United and Bellingham?

The Red Devils are set for a busy few months both on and off the pitch, with Erik ten Hag’s side pushing for a top-four finish and more silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League after lifting the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

An Old Trafford takeover also appears to be a possibility, with Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe submitting revised offers last month to take control from the Glazers. Jassim previously wanted 'things done quickly' so he could help Ten Hag in the transfer market, with reports last month suggesting he is a ‘huge fan’ of Bellingham and is plotting a stunning United move.

Talking to GiveMeSport, Jones feels that a takeover at Old Trafford could help them in a potential move for Bellingham, however, he also cited the time Bellingham turned down a move to Manchester in favour of heading to Germany.

"I think a takeover would make it more possible and they could come back into the Bellingham conversation a bit stronger. But the fact is Bellingham already had the chance to join Man United once, and he didn't take it? Maybe he feels more ready for that now, certainly could be that.”

Do Man United have a chance to sign Bellingham?

Fabrizio Romano stated last month that United's current board weren’t actively working on signing Bellingham this summer, so a takeover may have to go through relatively quickly in order for the Red Devils to have a chance of a potential deal.

That’s because there is plenty of competition for the 19-year-old’s services, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid all feeling they have put compelling cases forward for Bellingham to join them. Dortmund will also reportedly only consider selling for a club-record fee in excess of €144m (£126m), which would smash the current transfer record at Old Trafford.

Bellingham has been hailed as a "superstar" by former United captain Roy Keane, and with Ten Hag after a midfielder and forward this summer, securing a move for Bellingham would surely make Jassim a popular man in Manchester straightaway. A lot needs to happen, though, but it appears as if there may be a chance to sign the England international, providing Jassim manages to strike a deal with the Glazers over the coming months.