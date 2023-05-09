Manchester United fans' hopes of a takeover have been handed a fresh boost today with The Express reporting that the Glazers will prefer a full Qatari takeover of the club.

What is the latest news on a potential Man United takeover?

The Red Devils' supporters have long grown disgruntled over the way in which the Glazers are running the side, with fans now staging more and more protests against the owners in a bid to get them out. One of their most recent efforts was ahead of United's Premier League game against Aston Villa, with fan group The 1958 also sharing a photo stating that there will be "mutiny" until the Red Devils are sold.

A takeover does seem likely for Erik Ten Hag's side now though, with several consortiums all aiming to take the power at Old Trafford. The Glazers recently allowed for a third round of bidding from potentially interested parties and it has seemingly been narrowed down to two main buyers - the Qatari option via Sheikh Jassim Bin Al Thani and billonaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Now, a fresh report has emerged from The Express is stating the Glazers intentions and which offer they are likely to prefer. It reveals that the current United owners may actually prefer the bid from Qatar according to sports finance expert Dr Dan Plumley, due to the fact they would be getting a full lump sum rather than a partial deal with Ratcliffe.

"I think the decisive factor is always simply money when it comes down to it. If not the best offer on the table, it'll be the one that is slightly preferred based on the finances behind it," he says.

"If that is the price (£5/6bn) that the Glazers are wanting or at least are willing to sell at for a full takeover, let's say, my gut feeling on it, and you know you're always speculating slightly, but I just think the Qatar bid is probably slightly preferred at the minute because it's a full takeover."

A boost for Man United supporters?

Fans of the Red Devils have been campaigning for the exit of the Glazers since they first took the helm at Old Trafford. There has been resistance to the Americans taking over at United right from the beginning, with some in 2005 insisting that it would be wrong to give the club to the Glazers.

It reached a whole new level in 2021, when the Glazers were revealed as one of the voices in favour of a Super League in football. Those angry with the ownership already hit new levels and it led to further protests throughout the year.

It will be a relief then for many to hear that their time in charge at Man United could soon be over, with one of these other parties set to take the reins at Old Trafford.