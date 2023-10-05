With Manchester United currently enduring a dismal start to the season after slipping to a sixth defeat in all competitions against Galatasaray earlier this week, the focus is once again on the club's recruitment following a mixed summer of business.

While £72m man Rasmus Hojlund has begun to fire with three Champions League goals under his belt so far, fellow marquee additions Mason Mount and Andre Onana have failed to convince in recent months, with the latter having been particularly culpable in the defeat on Tuesday night.

Unsurprisingly, there will be those questioning the decision to let former number one David De Gea depart on a free transfer over the summer, although the Spaniard was seemingly allowed to leave at the right time, having become "a big problem" for Erik ten Hag last season - as per pundit Jamie Carragher.

There are other figures whom the club have let go in the recent past that were possible errors of judgement, however, with promising playmaker Angel Gomes now flourishing after leaving Old Trafford on a free during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at the helm.

The diminutive midfielder - who was part of England's European Championship success at U21 level earlier this year - is now even being considered for a senior call-up by Gareth Southgate, indicating just how far the 23-year-old has come since moving on from Manchester.

Gomes isn't alone in having made Solskjaer look rather silly, however, with former academy colleague, Largie Ramazani, also now flourishing elsewhere following his departure from the Theatre of Dreams back in 2020.

Why did Largie Ramazani leave Man United?

Much like in the case of Gomes, the 5 foot 6 sensation had opted for a fresh start just over three years ago after failing to force his way into the first-team reckoning in Manchester, with the youngster's only senior outing coming in the Europa League dead rubber against Astana back in November 2019.

That late substitute appearance in the 2-1 group stage defeat had come amid Ramazani's sparkling form in the youth set-up for United, notably bagging 12 goals and assists in just 30 games at U18 level, before scoring 11 goals and contributing two assists in only 11 games for the U21's.

The promising Belgian had begun life on the books at Anderlecht before making the move to England in order to join Charlton Athletic, with that followed by his eventual switch to United on a scholarship contract in 2017, at the age of just 16.

Despite his promise in the youth ranks, it looked unlikely that the wideman would ever force his way into Solskjaer's plans, with the player ultimately rejecting the offer of a contract extension in 2020 after demanding a wage that the club are said to have deemed 'excessive' - as per Manchester Evening News.

With the Red Devils not necessarily viewing him as a player with a 'long-term future at the club' - as per MEN - there was seemingly an acceptance to let him depart, as Ramazani went on to join Spanish outfit, Almeria following the expiry of his deal.

How much is Largie Ramazani worth now?

The decision to not give the fleet-footed forward a proper chance to impress in the first team - and the subsequent decision to allow him to move on - appears to be a notable blunder as far as those at Old Trafford are concerned, with the 22-year-old having thrived since his move to Andalusia.

Having departed United for nothing under Solskjaer's watch, the Belgium U21 international is now valued at around €10m (£9m), according to CIES Football Observatory, with that only set to rise even further over the coming months and years.

There was even talk that the young dynamo had caught the attention of a raft of Premier League clubs during the recent summer window, with Everton having been quoted a fee of around €40m (£35m), amid their interest in the former Carrington gem.

That hefty price tag is yet another indication of the potential jewel that Solskjaer let slip from his grasp, with the Norwegian having overlooked a player who is now being described as the "Mini-Vincius" - according to talent scout Jacek Kulig - in relation to Real Madrid's Brazilian star.

How good is Largie Ramazani?

After previously flourishing in Spain's second tier - notably scoring eight league goals during the 2021/22 campaign - the £2.5k-per-week asset has made a smooth transition to life in La Liga since then, scoring three goals and contributing two assists last term.

As for this season, the "explosive" talent - as lauded by Kulig - already boasts four assists from just eight league outings, notably providing all three assists for teammate Luis Suarez - not that one - in the draw with Granada at the weekend.

That haul of four goal contributions is even more than young Alejandro Garnacho has achieved so far this term, with the Argentine international scoring just once and providing no assists in eight games in all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, Ramazani ranks in the top 8% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for assists per 90, as well as in the top 11% for successful take-ons, indicating his elite dribbling prowess and creativity from the flanks.

That is ahead of what the United teenager has recorded of late, with Garnacho ranking in just the top 42% and the top 37% for those same two metrics, respectively, showcasing that there is still room for improvement from this emerging superstar.

One further benefit that Ramazani also offers is his defensive work ethic as he ranks in the top 1% for interceptions per 90 - ahead of Garnacho (top 6%) - having been hailed as a "counter-attacking weapon" by Kulig.

With Ten Hag's attacking options currently failing to fire - with the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho having been sidelined in recent weeks - having a player like Ramazani in the fold could have been hugely beneficial, yet alas, the Belgian gem is now shining elsewhere.

If they aren't already, United will increasingly grow to regret moving on Ramazani, such is his undoubted talent.