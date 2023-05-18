Manchester United are reportedly leading the way in the battle to sign Benfica hotshot, Goncalo Ramos, as manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his centre-forward ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Ramos to Man United?

According to Portuguese outlet, Record - via Sports Witness - the Red Devils are said to be 'at the head' of the list of suitors for the 21-year-old, with the promising striker attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The piece adds that the Portugal international is looking increasingly likely to leave the Lisbon outfit at the end of the season, despite still having three years left to run on his existing deal.

If United are to prise the seven-cap gem from the Estadio da Luz this summer, Football Insider has previously claimed that a deal could be struck for a fee of around £70m.

Should Man United sign Goncalo Ramos?

Much of the talk at present is centred on the Old Trafford outfit's apparent interest in England captain Harry Kane in order to solve their centre-forward woes, albeit with the Carabao Cup winners seemingly wary of engaging in protracted negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy.

With rumours also suggesting that Kane - who is set to turn 30 in July - could have an asking price of around £100m, Ten Hag and co could well find a more affordable and youthful alternative in the form of Ramos.

The latter man has certainly warranted the interest in his services after bagging 26 goals and 12 assists in 45 games in all competitions so far this season, having also hit the headlines after netting a hat-trick against Switzerland at the World Cup back in December.

Evidently a man in form, the 6 foot 1 ace has been tipped to go on to make a big impact in the game over the coming years, having even been hailed as the "next [Karim] Benzema" by former youth coach, Joao Fonseca.

That comparison has come amid reports that Ramos could also be of interest to Benzema's current side, Real Madrid, with the La Liga giants lining him up as a successor to the veteran icon.

As the Benfica man's form in his homeland has shown this season he is able to offer a clinical and creative threat when leading the line, with that mirrored by the experienced Frenchman who boasts a haul of 29 goals and six assists across all fronts this term.

The two men seemingly come alive in the opposing 18-yard box, as Ramos has averaged 6.54 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 over the last 365 days, while Benzema has averaged only slightly more at 7.31 touches per 90 for the same metric.

The Madrid sensation - who also offers a real focal point due to his 6 foot 1 frame - is undoubtedly a stellar name to be likened to, with the five-time Champions League winner having been recognised as one of the finest in Europe after claiming the Ballon d'Or last year.

To think that United could find the 35-year-old's heir apparent in the form of Ramos is certainly an exciting prospect.