Manchester United are in the market to find their next superstar to take on the number nine role at Old Trafford and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target who could be perfect for the role.

Will Randal Kolo Muani sign for Man United?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are continuing talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

As per the report, Erik ten Hag is keen to have a new striker in place before his squad returns for pre-season training and the Red Devils are continuing to hold discussions for their main centre-forward targets with Kolo Muani named alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Is Kolo Muani a good prospect for Man United?

There is no doubt that the signing of a striker will be the top priority for Ten Hag in his pursuit to rebuild the squad and lead the club back to dominance in both domestic football and on the European stage.

The Red Devils failed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar made a shock departure just a few months into last season and instead secured a six-month loan for Wout Weghorst which spectacularly failed with the Dutchman only finding the back of the net twice during his short spell.

As a result, the signing of Kolo Muani would be a major coup for Ten Hag if he can secure a deal for the talented titan this summer and could spark a dangerous goal-threatening partnership between the Frankfurt ace and Marcus Rashford next season.

Over 46 appearances last term, the 24-year-old France international scored 23 goals and delivered 17 assists in all competitions, with a goal contribution every 91 minutes, an output that would be incredibly valuable to Ten Hag.

In fact, no Man United player was able to match Kolo Muani's impressive output in front of goal with Rashford the only player coming close to his numbers with 39 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

Therefore, combining the England international's goal threat with Kolo Muani's could set the team's attack up as a devastating force for years to come.

The talented 6 foot 1 goal machine - who has a reported €90m (£77m) price tag - has been the recipient of high praise for his standout performances in the Bundesliga, with former Bayern Munich ace and Sky Sport pundit Lothar Matthäus claiming:

"Kolo Muani is a major asset for the Bundesliga. He has remarkable technical ability, he's ice-cold in front of goal and he really throws himself into challenges.

"The most impressive thing is that he's performing in every game. I can't remember a match where he's played badly. That's the mark of a future superstar."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Ten Hag to snap up the services of Kolo Muani this summer.

Indeed, combining his strengths with the prowess of Rashford next season could prove to make Man United unstoppable against their opponents in the Premier League and on the biggest stage of all; the Champions League.