Manchester United's search for a striker has seen them speak to two strikers at once, with The Athletic reporting that the Red Devils have held talks with Randal Kolo Muani alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

The Premier League side have once more claimed a spot in the Champions League for next season, having climbed into the top four in 2022/23. They also reached the FA Cup final, where they suffered a defeat to rivals Man City. Erik ten Hag though will be looking to build on those achievements in the next campaign - and that has already involved doing plenty of transfer business to ensure the squad is up to standard.

One of the more recent names that appears to be on United's radar is that of Federico Chiesa. The Juventus winger could be available for sale this summer, with the Serie A outfit looking to sell on some of their current stars to free up funds. The Italy international is one of the names that could be shown the door and previously it had only been Newcastle and Liverpool with an interest in the 25-year-old. Now though, it looks as though the Red Devils have also put him on their own transfer radar.

In terms of deals that are advancing more, Rasmus Hojlund is the big name at the moment. The Atalanta striker has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford for most of the transfer window, but United look finally set to make a concrete bid for his services. It appears as though terms with the youngster are already agreed but the fee is the only stumbling block. United have tried to offer Fred to the Italian outfit but they would prefer just a cash deal instead.

Are Manchester United signing Randal Kolo Muani?

Now, in a report on Hojlund from The Athletic, it has been revealed that the Red Devils are not only speaking to the Atalanta man. It transpires that the Premier League outfit have other potential striking targets on their radar and that Randal Kolo Muani is one of them. It suggests that the side have already spoken to the attacker, with "parallel" discussions underway alongside their current ones with Hojlund.

It means that, should a deal for the young forward fall through, they may already have a contingency in place with the Eintracht Frankfurt ace, or the pair could even be signed to play up front together, such was the glaring lack of a proper goalscorer last season.

Kolo Muani seems as though he would be a real force in attack for the Red Devils if they did end up signing him. His former coach Vincent Santos has stated the 24-year-old already had "explosiveness" back when he coached the striker in his youth days and that he loved "dribbling" with the ball and was always "decisive" in crucial moments on the pitch, which sounds reminiscent of a young Anthony Martial.

With United in need of someone to bolster their forward line and find the back of the net on a more regular basis, the Frenchman - who had 15 league goals in 2022/23 - looks like he could fit the bill perfectly if he moved to Old Trafford.