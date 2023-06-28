Manchester United have now made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Randal Kolo Muani, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United have reportedly compiled a four-man shortlist of striker targets for this summer, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund still of interest, however, there are some reservations regarding the 20-year-old's suitability for a big move.

The Red Devils' other top targets include Victor Osimhen, who they are planning to speak with in the near future, and Harry Kane, but a move for the Tottenham Hotspur forward is now unlikely, given Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell.

Kolo Muani has been a target for quite some time, with United at one stage preparing a bid for the Frankfurt star in the January transfer window, and they have now made their first move to sign him this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Man United have now made contact over a potential deal for the 24-year-old, with Old Trafford chiefs sounding out Frankfurt about the possibility of finally making the transfer a reality.

However, like with other targets, the France international's price tag could prove to be a major stumbling block, with the Bundesliga club set to hold out for £85m, amid interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The Red Devils are eager to bring in a marquee striker this summer, in order to ease the goalscoring burden on Marcus Rashford.

Is Randal Kolo Muani joining Man United?

Hailed as "special" by members of the media, the Bondy-born attacker had a remarkable 2022-23 campaign, recording 15 goals and 14 assists in the Bundesliga from a central position, averaging just under one goal contribution every game.

Over the past year, the Frenchman ranks in the 97th percentile for assists per 90, when compared to his positional peers, so it is no wonder Frankfurt are asking for such a huge fee.

With the striker contracted until 2027, his current employers are in a strong negotiating position this summer, so it may be a very difficult transfer for Man United to orchestrate, should they be unwilling to shell out £85m.

Although the former Nantes man had a very impressive previous season, there are question marks about whether he is worth such an astronomical fee, as it was the first time in his career he has reached the 15-goal mark in the league. If Kolo Muani becomes available for less, United may see a move as a shrewd one, but he has not yet proven he is worth the figure Frankfurt are asking for.