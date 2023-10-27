Consistency. Even for the big clubs like Manchester United and co, form can splutter and shudder to a halt. Looking upon Erik ten Hag's side currently down in eighth place there's one step forward followed by one back.

For every determined effort like Diogo Dalot's piledriver to beat Sheffield United with 13 minutes of regular time left at Bramall Lane, there's a report card with an 'L' marked next to struggling Crystal Palace.

Granted, the side involved in the second term of Ten Hag's tenure are still gelling in parts, however with the Premier League season now nine games in, surely eighth was never an end-of-season prospect for anyone at Old Trafford.

Today's focus is not what the new transfers have to do as they still find their feet. Yet, it's quickly a glance at a faltering regular, that when paired with the departure of one exciting youngster, makes matters all the more potentially frustrating.

Inconsistent Marcus Rashford, a problem for Erik ten Hag

Underlined brilliantly by ESPN Senior Football writer, Mark Ogden, Marcus Rashford's contribution-shy spell looks to impose a difficult decision upon his manager. Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Ogden said:

"There’s something not right about Rashford. (...) He plays in patches where he doesn’t contribute. It's an issue that Erik ten Hag has to address. Great Manchester United sides would never pass the ball sideways, they would always go for the attacking pass to put teams under pressure. "Players should have confidence, players should have drive, you don’t see any drive in United right now. Rashford should be carrying this team to victories and he's not."

Rashford's struggles for form and a constant output have left a lot to be desired, especially when Rasmus Hojlund - who hasn't scored a league goal - is yet to fully integrate and as a player seemingly cut from the same cloth as the 25-year-old was allowed to move away at the start of this season.

That man was of course, Anthony Elanga and although on the face of it, his name doesn't sound like a hindsight revelation, he's actually showed more potential as United's missing piece.

Anthony Elanga is outperforming Marcus Rashford where it matters

Previously, the £26million-rated Swedish international had been described as a "great talent" by Zlatan Ibrahimovic - and like his wise and boisterous countryman believed, Elanga's talents have seemingly come to the fore with a landmark move away from his boyhood club.

Now at Nottingham Forest after a £15 million transfer in July 2023, the 21-year-old has built off of his innate ability as well as his mentor Ibrahimovic's advice to "keep striving for more".

When compared to Rashford's trials and tribulations amidst evolving from youth to man, Elanga has had the more compelling term so far for Steve Cooper's 15th placed Forest. When looking at these stats, it is key to note the difference in both United and Forest, as well as Rashford being a forward and Elanga a winger.

However, both players have appeared in all nine Premier League games this season so far. Rashford has one goal to his name and one assist. Elanga beats his senior, having also notched once but supplying three key assists as Forest look to stay in the league once more.

Further in-depth analysis via respective FBref scouting pages, shows the injection of both offensive and defensive energy United have been missing ever-more, with the younger man largely coming out on top across a string of metrics across the last 365 days.

Elanga 2023-24 Rashford 2023-24 5.07 progressive carries per 90 (top 10%) 3.44 progressive carries per 90 (top 44%) 3.94 shot creating actions per 90 (top 39%) 3.57 shot creating actions per 90 (top 54%) 1.27 blocks per 90 (top 25%) 1.04 blocks per 90 (top 46%) 0.85 clearances per 90 (top 17%) 0.42 clearances per 90 (top 54%) 0.99 aerials won per 90 (top 17%) 0.57 aerials won per 90 (top 43%)

Aside from netting away at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League, Elanga's time in the United senior ranks was somewhat muted, yet having now found his feet with the Tricky Trees, those in Manchester may be looking on enviously.