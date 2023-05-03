Manchester United's primary focus this summer is likely to be on acquiring a new centre-forward asset, with the Red Devils having been forced to rely on an underwhelming duo of Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial in recent months.

The latter man seemingly appears set for a departure at the end of the season having routinely been dogged by injury so far this term, while January arrival, Weghorst, may not have done enough to warrant a permanent deal, with the on-loan Burnley man having scored just twice in all competitions to date.

The obvious candidate to ease those striking woes is Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane, with Sky Sports only recently revealing that United would "absolutely explore a deal" for the England captain if possible, albeit with the north Londoners still seemingly adamant that the 29-year-old is not for sale.

That fact will no doubt ensure that the Red Devils are also contemplating alternative targets to potentially lead the attack next season, with Football Insider recently naming Inter Milan marksman, Lautaro Martinez as one such candidate for the role, with the Serie A side said to be willing to cash in on the Argentine this summer.

The report suggests that the 25-year-old is seen as the "perfect forward" by manager Erik ten Hag, with the Old Trafford outfit also not set to be forced to pay over the odds for the 48-cap menace, with Inter said to value him at around £70m.

How would Lautaro Martinez fit in at Man United?

It is evident to most that United are in need of a more reliable number nine to help lead the attack, with the aim no doubt to help ease the goalscoring burden on Marcus Rashford, with the 25-year-old having bagged 29 goals in all competitions so far this season.

While the Englishman has scored just two goals in his last seven Premier League outings, prior to that the £200k-per-week machine had been rather "unstoppable" following the World Cup break, as per his manager, after scoring ten goals in as many league games amid his return from Qatar.

That clinical form - as well as the woes of Martial and Weghorst - have seen the academy graduate moved into a central role on occasion this season, although it would appear that the in-form ace is at his brilliant best when operating from the left flank, having revealed his preference for that position earlier in the campaign.

The signing of Martinez, then, would allow Rashford to remain in that wide berth, with the World Cup-winning striker able to provide a ruthless and prolific presence in a centre-forward role.

The former Racing Club sensation would undoubtedly be able to ease the reliance on the current United talisman having been a reliable goalscoring presence in Italy in recent years, notably bagging 95 goals in 228 games in all competitions to date.

That includes a haul of 21 goals in 47 games across all fronts this term, with the "shot monster" - as hailed by presenter Joe Thomlinson - having been particularly lethal in the Italian top-flight with 17 league goals so far.

Having largely been deployed as part of a strike partnership during his time at San Siro - memorably scoring 41 league goals combined with Romelu Lukaku en route to the title in 2020/21 - Martinez could perhaps be able to dovetail nicely with Rashford as part of a fluid forward line.

That relatively youthful combination could go on to thrive together at the Theatre of Dreams for years to come, with it easy to see why the Inter man is looking like a possible option for Ten Hag and co.