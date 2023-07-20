Manchester United are edging ever closer to getting a deal over the line for Rasmus Hojlund this summer, with The Independent reporting that the side is in "advanced" talks over a move for the striker with just finer details left to finalise.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous players already this summer, as they look to build on what was a solid 2022/23 season in the Premier League. They finished in the top four and bagged themselves a place in the Champions League, and whilst there was no silverware to show off, they did go far in the FA Cup and will have an eye on getting their hands on a trophy next time around.

It means that there has been plenty to talk about this summer window in terms of United already. For starters, they now appear to have an interest in signing Federico Chiesa, despite already having a wealth of wingers. Newcastle and Liverpool had been the two frontrunners for his signature, but the Juventus man is now on the radar of the Red Devils too.

They have yet to lodge an official bid, but he could be available for sale with the Turin outfit needing funds. They have also had Leon Goretzka on their wanted list, but that move now looks unlikely. Even though it looked like Bayern would be willing to flog the attacking midfielder, the player himself wants to stay with the German outfit and that has now put the Red Devils off making a move for him.

Is Rasmus Hojlund joining Manchester United?

The big name that looks to be heading to Old Trafford, with things progressing, is Rasmus Hojlund. It was reported that United were preparing to make an official bid for the attacker, with the youngster himself happy to move to England and to the Red Devils this summer. All that was left to do was to sort out the financial side of things with Atalanta, with the Italian outfit wanting money and not a player exchange.

Now, according to a report from The Independent, talks between the two clubs are "advanced" and the smaller details are being ironed out. Hojlund himself appears ready to move to United once a deal has been sorted out and it might even cost the Red Devils less than they anticipated too, with a fee touted in this report at £60m.

There are set to be add-ons though, which is what are still being worked out, but with talks moving forward a deal could be done to soon send him to the Premier League.

It appears as though the sky could be the limit for Hojlund. Everybody has been quick to rave about the striker if they have seen him play, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig labelling the forward as a "monster in the making" for his physical traits - the striker has been likened to Erling Haaland due to his mixture of size and speed.

He's already bagged goals for club and country and the youth football writer added that 2023 is "his year".

It shows that he is highly thought of already and that it looks like there could be more to come from the wonderkid. United will want that to be with them and if he can continue this upward trajectory, then he could not only solve their goalscoring issues now but help lead their line for the forseeable future too.