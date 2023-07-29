Manchester United are close to reaching a full agreement to bring Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund to the Premier League, according to reliable reports.

Is Rasmus Hojlund leaving Atalanta?

Hojlund only arrived at the Gewiss Stadium from Sturm Graz last summer, but having impressed during his 34 appearances in his debut season under Gian Piero Gasperini, the centre-forward has seriously caught the eye of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Denmark international has already been the subject of an opening players-plus-cash offer from the Red Devils that was swiftly rejected by his club, but Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that the M16 outfit improved their bid during direct talks on Friday, with the player wanting to complete a move.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain have also tabled a proposal for the 20-year-old, but are ready to walk away from the deal should it not get accepted, with the feeling that his side’s valuation is completely unrealistic.

Despite Serie A competition, TEAMtalk claims that the English top-flight giants are confident they can wrap up a deal for their target alongside Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat - and it sounds like that is indeed the case, if the following update is to be believed.

Are Man United signing Rasmus Hojlund?

According to Sky Sports, Man United and Atalanta are “edging closer” to concluding a summer deal to sign Hojlund ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Both parties are “working on a compromise” with regards to the final fee for the attacker, whose valuation is €70m (£59m) plus performance-related add-ons, and whilst it’s stated that they are “hopeful” that an agreement can be reached, chiefs do have “other options” if the move falls through.

Who could Rasmus Hojlund replace at Old Trafford?

Man United decided not to take up a permanent deal for Wout Weghorst at the end of last season, which has seen him return to Burnley, so Ten Hag will need to find a suitable replacement at centre-forward, and having been dubbed a “beast” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Hojlund could be the perfect candidate to succeed him.

The 6 foot 3 colossus posted 23 goal contributions (16 goals and seven assists) in 42 outings across all competitions last season, with this prolific form seeing him receive three man-of-the-match awards from WhoScored, though he was also a threat when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

Atalanta’s left-footed gem recorded a total of 54 shots over the course of the campaign which was the second-highest tally throughout his squad, via FBRef, alongside ranking in the 93rd percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area, highlighting his desire to create chances for himself and his fellow teammates.

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana so far this summer, alongside recruiting defender Jonny Evans once again on a free transfer from Leicester City, and it sounds as if Hojlund could be the next to imminently follow in their footsteps.